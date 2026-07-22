Level Home Smart Lock Company Gutted: What Now for Customers? (2026)

The recent restructuring of smart lock company Level Home has sent shockwaves through the industry, leaving many questioning the future of this innovative brand. In a move that has left employees and customers alike reeling, Assa Abloy, the Swedish multinational giant, has laid off the majority of Level Home's staff and is integrating its assets into Kwikset, another smart lock venture under its umbrella.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the departure of Level Home's founders, John Martin and Ken Goto, along with the engineering team. This raises a deeper question about the fate of Level Home's unique selling point - its ability to blend smart technology with traditional-looking deadbolts.

From my perspective, the transfer of Level Home's assets and the departure of its key personnel signal a potential shift in Assa Abloy's strategy. While the company claims to remain committed to the smart lock category, the restructuring and declining sales in the North American residential segment suggest a reevaluation of their approach.

The Impact on Consumers

One of the most concerning aspects for consumers is the potential discontinuation of Level's cloud services. If this were to happen, users could lose access to essential features like the app, auto-unlock, and door status sensing. While Assa Abloy could theoretically update the locks to function independently, the complexity involved might deter them from taking such a step.

However, there is a silver lining for those who have upgraded their Level locks to Matter or integrated them with Apple HomeKit. These connections operate locally, ensuring basic lock-and-unlock functions will continue to work even if Level's cloud services are discontinued.

A Broader Perspective

The restructuring of Level Home is not an isolated incident. It reflects a larger trend in the tech industry where established companies acquire innovative startups, only to later dismantle them. This raises questions about the sustainability of these acquisitions and the future of the acquired brands.

In my opinion, the key to success in such acquisitions lies in preserving the unique culture and vision of the acquired company. By retaining the founders and key personnel, the acquiring company can leverage their expertise and maintain the brand's identity.

The Way Forward

As Level Home navigates this transition, it's crucial for Assa Abloy to communicate transparently with its customers. With hundreds of thousands of active users, the company must ensure a smooth transition and provide continued support.

While the future of Level Home remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the smart lock industry is evolving rapidly, and companies must adapt to stay relevant. This restructuring serves as a reminder of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the world of smart home technology.