Liam Coombes-Fabling's Super Rugby Journey: A New Chapter in France (2026)

In the world of rugby, news of player movements can often be overlooked, but the recent announcement of Liam Coombes-Fabling's departure from the Chiefs deserves a deeper look. This article will explore the implications of his move and the fascinating insights it provides into the global rugby landscape.

The Rise of Coombes-Fabling

Liam Coombes-Fabling's journey with the Chiefs has been nothing short of impressive. Personally, I find it intriguing how his career has blossomed in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. Starting a career-high 10 games and scoring four tries is a testament to his skill and hard work. His versatility, playing across both wings and fullback, has made him a valuable asset for the Chiefs.

A New Challenge Awaits

The decision to join French Pro D2 club Oyonnax is an exciting development. Located near Geneva, Switzerland, Oyonnax finished fourth in the 2025/26 season, a strong showing. Their semi-final defeat to Vannes highlights the competitive nature of the league. Fabien Cibray, Oyonnax's sports manager, praised Coombes-Fabling's speed, versatility, and values, which are highly regarded in French rugby.

Impact on the Chiefs

With the departure of key players like Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, and Etene Nanai-Seturo, the Chiefs have had to adapt. The emergence of Kyren Taumoefolau and the impressive performances of Super Rugby rookie Issac Hutchinson have helped fill the void. Despite these challenges, the Chiefs secured the No.2 seed, a remarkable achievement. Coombes-Fabling's departure leaves a gap, but it also presents an opportunity for the team to further develop its depth.

Broader Implications

The movement of players between different leagues and countries is a fascinating aspect of modern rugby. It showcases the global appeal of the sport and the opportunities it presents. From my perspective, it's a testament to the growth and popularity of rugby worldwide. The exchange of talent between different leagues can lead to interesting developments and a more diverse playing style.

Conclusion

Liam Coombes-Fabling's journey with the Chiefs and his upcoming move to Oyonnax is a story of growth and opportunity. It highlights the competitive nature of rugby and the global reach of the sport. As we reflect on his time with the Chiefs, we can appreciate the impact he has had and look forward to seeing how his career unfolds in France. The rugby world is an exciting place, and stories like these keep us engaged and inspired.