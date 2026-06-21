Lilly Wachowski's Powerful Advice to Her Pre-Transition Self at 'Bound' Reunion | Tribeca Festival (2026)

Lilly Wachowski's advice to her pre-transition self at the 'Bound' reunion screening is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of self-acceptance and the courage to embrace one's true identity. In a captivating conversation with Julie Klausner at the Tribeca Festival, Wachowski shared the words she would tell herself 30 years ago, before her gender transition, as she reflected on her career-launching film, 'Bound'.

'Start taking that estrogen. What are you doing? Come out of the closet!' Wachowski exclaimed, emphasizing the importance of taking decisive action towards self-realization. This statement encapsulates the essence of her journey and the impact 'Bound' had on her career and personal growth.

The film, a neo-noir classic, follows the story of Corky, a tough convict-turned-plumber, and Violet, a mobster's girlfriend, as they plot to swindle $2 million from her boyfriend, Cesar. The opening shot of a closet, as noted by Klausner, sets the tone for the film's exploration of hidden desires and the characters' journeys of self-discovery.

The cast, including Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Christopher Meloni, shared their experiences and insights during the screening. Gershon revealed her initial hesitation to take on the role of Corky, a hardened convict, after her experience with the box office bomb 'Showgirls'. She contemplated firing her agents, questioning their judgment, and highlighting the challenges of navigating career choices in the face of societal expectations.

Tilly's performance as the scene-stealer, with her charm and dry wit, drew the strongest applause of the night. She offered tongue-in-cheek insights into the film's production and its relationship to the green-lighting of 'The Matrix', which the Wachowskis directed three years later. Tilly's perspective highlights the interconnectedness of the films and the sisters' creative process.

Wachowski's response to Tilly's anecdote was particularly insightful. She corrected the notion that 'Bound' was written solely to secure funding for 'The Matrix'. Instead, she emphasized that the film was a product of personal growth and the desire to create a powerful narrative with strong female characters. This perspective underscores the importance of authenticity and the impact of personal experiences on artistic creation.

The 'Bound' reunion screening served as a testament to the enduring legacy of the film and the Wachowskis' pioneering work. It sparked conversations about the power of self-expression, the challenges of navigating career choices, and the interconnectedness of art and personal identity. Wachowski's advice to her pre-transition self is a call to embrace one's true self and the courage to take bold steps towards self-realization.