Lindsay Wagner's Sons: From The Bionic Woman to Hollywood Stunt Legends (2026)

Lindsay Wagner, the iconic 1970s star of 'The Bionic Woman', has two sons who have followed in her footsteps, albeit with a twist. While their mother's fame and success in showbusiness are well-documented, the story of her sons is equally intriguing, especially given their unique career paths. Dorian and Alex Wagner, both sons of Lindsay, have carved out their own niches in the entertainment industry, but their journeys are a fascinating blend of family influence and personal choice.

A Family Affair

Dorian and Alex's entry into showbusiness is a testament to the power of family influence. Growing up around cameras and the film industry, they were likely exposed to the glamour and excitement of acting and stunts from an early age. Their father, Henry Kingi, was a stuntman, and his work on shows like 'The Dukes of Hazzard' and 'The A-Team' must have left a lasting impression on the young boys. Dorian, in particular, has spoken about how his father's generation of stuntmen paved the way for him, emphasizing the importance of the actor's experience and the value of the job itself.

A Different Path

What's particularly interesting is the contrast between Dorian and Alex's careers. While Dorian, like his father, has ventured into stunt work, he has also diversified into creature acting, showcasing his versatility. His credits include 'Stranger Things', 'Venom', and 'The Book of Boba Fett', indicating a strong presence in the genre and action film scenes. On the other hand, Alex has taken a different route, focusing on major film franchises and blockbusters. His work in 'Tenet', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and 'Blade Runner 2049' highlights his involvement in high-profile projects, suggesting a more traditional acting career.

The Impact of Family and Work-Life Balance

Lindsay Wagner's dedication to her career and family is a fascinating aspect of her life. She has managed to balance her successful acting career with raising two sons, even keeping them close during her busy filming schedules. However, the toll of working hard while raising a family led her to explore motivational speaking and spiritualism. This shift towards personal growth and self-improvement is a testament to her adaptability and the importance she places on personal development, even in the face of a demanding career.

Conclusion

The Wagner family's journey in showbusiness is a fascinating blend of tradition and innovation. While Lindsay Wagner's sons have followed in her footsteps, they have also carved out their own unique paths, showcasing the diverse opportunities within the entertainment industry. The story of Dorian and Alex is a reminder that family influence can be a powerful catalyst for success, but it's also a testament to the importance of personal choice and the ability to forge one's own path in a competitive and ever-changing industry.