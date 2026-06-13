Live Updates: Iran halts attacks as Trump urges peace on war's 101st day (2026)

The Iran-Israel conflict has been a tense and volatile situation for over a century, with both sides trading blows and threats. The latest flare-up began on the 101st day of the war, with Israel launching strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, in defiance of Washington's request not to hit the Lebanese capital. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel, targeting military bases and a petrochemical plant. The situation escalated further when Iran threatened U.S. interests and Israel, and the U.S. Central Command directed employees and family members to shelter in place. The conflict has been a complex and dangerous situation, with both sides trading blows and threats, and the potential for further escalation remains high. The U.S. has been working to mediate a peace deal between Iran and the U.S., but the situation remains tense and volatile.