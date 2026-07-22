Lizzo's Honest Weight Loss Journey: 60lbs Down, 20lbs Up & Why It's Okay! (2026)

In a recent interview, Lizzo opened up about her journey with weight loss and the unexpected setbacks she encountered. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the complexities and challenges that come with body transformation, especially in the public eye.

The Weight of Expectations

Lizzo's initial weight loss journey was nothing short of remarkable. She lost an impressive 60 pounds, achieving her "weight release goal" and significantly improving her health. However, as she revealed, the process was not without its struggles.

"I was in a place where my physical weight was causing me pain," she shared. "I wanted to take control and make a change." This decision to overhaul her lifestyle was a personal one, driven by a desire for better health and a need to escape the constant scrutiny of the internet.

The Reality of Weight Fluctuation

What many people don't realize is that weight loss is rarely a linear journey. Lizzo's experience is a perfect example of this. Despite her initial success, she gained back 20 pounds, a fact she openly discussed. This weight fluctuation is a common occurrence and should not be seen as a failure, but rather a natural part of the process.

"I'm human, and my body is constantly changing," she said. "It's a constant work in progress."

The Power of Intentional Language

One aspect of Lizzo's journey that stands out is her intentional use of language. Instead of referring to her journey as "weight loss," she chose the term "weight release." This subtle shift in vocabulary is powerful and reflects a deeper understanding of the mental and emotional aspects of body transformation.

"Words matter," she explained. "They can inspire or discourage. I want to be mindful of the impact my words have on others, especially young people who look up to me."

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Lizzo's weight loss journey was not just about physical transformation; it was a journey of self-discovery and growth. She focused on her inner strength and the power of her words, understanding that true body positivity is about embracing oneself fully, regardless of size.

"Body positivity is about daring to exist," she said. "It's about accepting and loving yourself, rolls and all."

A Lesson in Resilience

Lizzo's story teaches us a valuable lesson: weight loss is a personal journey, and setbacks are a normal part of the process. Her openness and honesty about her weight gain are a testament to her resilience and strength.

"I'm not perfect, and that's okay," she concluded. "My journey is ongoing, and I'm proud of every step, even the ones that take me back a bit."

Her story inspires us to embrace our own journeys, celebrating the ups and downs, and to remember that true transformation is about more than just the numbers on a scale.