Loewe's 180th Anniversary: Leather Excellence, Iconic Handbags, and Antonio Banderas (2026)

Loewe, the iconic Spanish luxury brand, is celebrating a remarkable milestone this year - its 180th birthday. And the fashion house is pulling out all the stops to commemorate this special occasion with a series of exciting initiatives. From a captivating campaign to a unique capsule collection, Loewe is showcasing its rich heritage and timeless craftsmanship.

A Journey Through Time

Loewe's journey began in 1847, long before the inventions that shaped our modern world, as highlighted by the brand's ambassador, Antonio Banderas. It was founded by a German merchant, Enrique Loewe Roessberg, who united skilled artisans under his name. Over the years, Loewe has achieved significant milestones, including becoming an official supplier to the Spanish crown in 1905 and establishing the Loewe Foundation in 1988.

Iconic Handbags and a New Collection

The campaign, masterfully shot by Talia Chetrit, celebrates Loewe's iconic handbags, such as the Flamenco clutch and the Puzzle bag. But the spotlight is also on the new Amazona 180, a reimagined version of the original Amazona bag, first introduced in 1975. This bag, redesigned by Loewe's creative directors, is a testament to the brand's ability to blend tradition with innovation.

Additionally, the anniversary capsule collection features lion motifs, a nod to the brand's German name, with intricate details in beads, intarsia, and leather charms. This collection showcases Loewe's expertise in leather craftsmanship and its ability to create unique, statement pieces.

A Diverse Cast of Brand Ambassadors

Chetrit's lens captures a diverse group of brand ambassadors, including Julia Garner, Giselle, Salma Abu Deif, and Kara Wai. Joining them are Sissy Spacek, known for her roles in "Carrie" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," and artist Kara Walker, renowned for her cut-paper art. This diverse cast represents Loewe's appreciation for talent and its commitment to celebrating creativity in all its forms.

A Special Publication

To mark this occasion, Loewe will release "180 Years of Craft," a special publication as part of Loewe Magazine's 11th issue, dropping on June 15. This publication will delve into the brand's history, revealing fun facts, such as Loewe's introduction of ready-to-wear in 1965, its collaboration with Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in 1982, and its creation of a special-edition Ford Fiesta in 1977.

Personal Reflection

As I delve into Loewe's anniversary celebrations, I can't help but be impressed by the brand's ability to maintain its luxury status while embracing innovation. Loewe's journey from a leather workshop to a global luxury brand is a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The brand's ability to adapt and evolve while staying true to its roots is a fascinating aspect of its story. From its early days as a supplier to the Spanish crown to its modern-day collaborations with artists and celebrities, Loewe has seamlessly blended tradition and modernity. The anniversary campaign and capsule collection are a celebration of this unique brand identity, and I, for one, am excited to see what the future holds for Loewe as it continues to write its legacy.