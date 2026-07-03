London Heatwave: Which Trains are Disrupted? A Comprehensive Guide (2026)

London's rail network is facing unprecedented challenges as the city swelters under a June heatwave. The extreme temperatures have led to a series of disruptions and cancellations across various rail lines, with many operators advising passengers to travel earlier in the day to avoid the worst of the heat. The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings, predicting temperatures to remain high until at least Saturday, with highs of up to 38C. This has prompted a range of responses from rail operators, each with its own unique approach to managing the situation.

One of the most affected operators is Avanti West Coast, which has introduced temporary travel easements to support customers. This includes fewer trains running on some routes on Friday, with a risk of further disruption. Avanti has also announced that tickets can be used at no extra cost on other Avanti services over the coming days. Similarly, the East Midlands Railway has implemented temporary travel easements and advised customers to travel before 12 pm where temperatures are expected to be cooler. All tickets for Friday can be used at no extra cost to travel on earlier services in the day, or on any service until Tuesday, June 30.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) is also taking a cautious approach, advising customers to only travel if necessary on Friday. Speed restrictions have forced the operator to run fewer services than usual, with journey times extended. Trains from London Paddington to Exeter St Davids, Plymouth, and Penzance, Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central/Swansea, and Worcester and Hereford will be reduced to one per hour. GWR has also amended its timetable between Newbury/Didcot Parkway and London Paddington, with services revised to terminate at Reading or run non-stop between Reading and London Paddington.

London Northwestern Railway is also reducing its service, advising passengers to only travel if essential on Friday. A reduced service will be in operation across the whole network, with one train per hour running between Birmingham New Street, Northampton, and London Euston, and two trains per hour between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston. Services starting and terminating at Tring will be cancelled.

The LNER has taken a more extreme approach, strongly recommending that passengers do not travel across the LNER route this week. Those with tickets for Friday can use them for free of charge until Tuesday, June 30, and new seat reservations can be booked free of charge. Similarly, the South Western Railway has advised customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Friday, with fewer trains running across the network and longer journey times.

The Southern rail service has also been affected, with trains usually running between East Croydon and Watford Junction in either direction cancelled on Friday afternoon, affecting all trains from 12 pm until the end of each day. Imperial Wharf, West Brompton, Kensington (Olympia), Shepherd's Bush, Wembley Central, Harrow & Wealdstone, and Watford Junction will not be served by Southern trains. People travelling to or from these stations after 12 pm can use their ticket to travel at no extra cost on a number of other services.

The Southeastern rail service has also issued similar advice, recommending that passengers only travel if absolutely necessary on Friday. Daily ticket holders can apply for a fee refund if they decide not to travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, or if they wish not to travel on Friday. The Heathrow Express and Gatwick Express have also been affected, with reduced services and suspensions in place due to the severe weather conditions.

In conclusion, the heatwave has caused significant disruption to London's rail network, with many operators taking a cautious approach to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. While some services have been cancelled, others have been amended to run at reduced frequencies or with longer journey times. The advice from most operators is to travel earlier in the day to avoid the worst of the heat, and tickets for Friday can be used on alternative services at no extra cost. As the heatwave continues, it remains to be seen how the rail network will adapt to the changing conditions, but for now, passengers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and take the necessary precautions to stay cool and safe.