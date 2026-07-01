London Schools Shine: Shortlisted for World's Best School Prize (2026)

London's Schools Shine on the World Stage: A Celebration of Educational Excellence

London's educational prowess is once again in the spotlight, with three schools from the city shortlisted for the prestigious World's Best School Prize. This achievement is a testament to the innovative and impactful work being done by educators across the capital, showcasing how London's schools are truly among the best in the world.

The World's Best School Prize, founded by T4 Education, aims to recognize and celebrate schools that are making a significant difference in the lives of their students and the wider community. This year, Swiss Cottage School, Surrey Square Primary School, and Hybrid @ London Park School have been honored with a place on the shortlist, making London the city with the most finalists globally.

Each of these schools has been nominated for a different award category, highlighting their unique contributions to education.

Swiss Cottage School: Leading the Way in Community Collaboration

Swiss Cottage School, a state primary and secondary special school, has been shortlisted for the Community Collaboration Prize. Their efforts to reshape how society supports children with complex learning needs are truly remarkable. By implementing innovative approaches to education, the school has created an inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring that every child feels valued and empowered.

The school's commitment to community partnerships and family support is particularly noteworthy. By fostering strong connections with the local community, they have created a network of support that extends beyond the classroom, enriching the lives of their students and the wider community.

Surrey Square Primary School: Nurturing Healthy Minds and Bodies

Surrey Square Primary School is in the running for the Supporting Healthy Lives prize. The school's dedication to the holistic development of its students is evident in their comprehensive approach to well-being. From mental health support to pupil leadership, they strive to create a nurturing and inspiring environment.

Matt Morden, the headteacher, emphasizes the school's focus on ensuring that well-being is not an add-on but a foundation for learning and success. This commitment to student well-being is a cornerstone of their educational philosophy, and it has undoubtedly contributed to their success in this prestigious competition.

Hybrid @ London Park School: Overcoming Adversity with Resilience

Hybrid @ London Park School, an independent secondary school, has been shortlisted for the Overcoming Adversity award. Their ability to provide a supportive and inclusive learning environment, even in the face of challenges, is commendable. The school's resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of their educational community.

The school's innovative approach to education, which includes a focus on personalized learning and community engagement, has undoubtedly contributed to their success in this category.

A Global Recognition of London's Educational Excellence

The recognition of these London schools on the global stage is a significant achievement. It highlights the city's commitment to educational excellence and innovation. By nurturing the talent and potential of young people, London's schools are not only preparing students for the future but also contributing to the city's reputation as a leading educational hub.

The World Schools Summit in London in January will provide an opportunity for these schools to share their experiences and insights with policymakers and leading figures in education. This platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing will further enhance London's reputation as a leader in educational innovation.

In conclusion, the shortlistings of Swiss Cottage School, Surrey Square Primary School, and Hybrid @ London Park School for the World's Best School Prize are a testament to the hard work and dedication of educators in London. Their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their students and the wider community is an inspiration to all. As these schools continue to excel, they will undoubtedly serve as shining examples of what is possible in education, both in London and beyond.