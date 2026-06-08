Los Angeles County Sales Tax Measure ER: What's Next? (2026)

The Tax Rebellion: Why LA County’s Progressive Voters Are Saying ‘Enough’

There’s something deeply fascinating happening in Los Angeles County right now—a quiet rebellion against the very idea of endless tax increases. Measure ER, a proposed half-percent sales tax hike to fund healthcare, is on the brink of failure. And personally, I think this isn’t just about a single ballot measure; it’s a symptom of a much larger shift in how voters perceive their role as taxpayers.

What makes this particularly fascinating is that LA County has long been a bastion of progressive politics, where tax measures typically sail through with ease. But this time, it’s different. As of the latest counts, Measure ER is trailing by a razor-thin margin, and experts are scratching their heads. Fernando Guerra, a political science professor at Loyola Marymount University, aptly noted that voters are feeling ‘spent.’ But it’s not just about fatigue—it’s about trust, or the lack thereof.

One thing that immediately stands out is the growing skepticism among voters about how their tax dollars are being spent. Guerra’s observation that voters feel betrayed when specific funds aren’t used as promised hits the nail on the head. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just a local issue; it’s a reflection of a broader national trend where taxpayers are demanding accountability. What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just about money—it’s about the erosion of trust in institutions.

The campaign for Measure ER, backed by healthcare nonprofits, framed the tax as a lifeline for hospitals and ERs threatened by federal cuts. But here’s the catch: the funds weren’t legally tied to healthcare. Critics pounced on this, and voters listened. In my opinion, this is where the campaign lost its footing. When you ask people to dig deeper into their pockets, you better have a rock-solid plan for how that money will be used.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the stark contrast between the Yes and No campaigns. The Yes on ER campaign raised nearly $10 million, while the No campaign barely scraped together $10,000. Yet, the No campaign’s message resonated: voters are tired of being asked to pay more without guarantees. Aidan Chao, chairman of the LA County Taxpayers Association, called it a ‘bait and switch,’ and he’s not wrong.

This raises a deeper question: Are we reaching a tipping point where even progressive voters say, ‘Enough is enough’? LA County already has some of the highest sales tax rates in the country, and residents are feeling the pinch of inflation and rising costs. Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at UCLA, pointed out that the less you earn, the more painful these taxes are. And that’s the crux of the issue—taxes aren’t just numbers on a ballot; they’re a burden that hits low-income families the hardest.

What this really suggests is that the traditional playbook for passing tax measures is no longer foolproof. In 2017 and 2024, voters approved sales tax increases for homelessness services, but those measures had clear, dedicated funding streams. Measure ER lacked that clarity, and voters noticed. Kathryn Barger, the lone LA County Supervisor who opposed the measure, summed it up perfectly: ‘Sacramento should step up before asking taxpayers to pay more.’

From my perspective, this isn’t just a local story—it’s a canary in the coal mine for policymakers nationwide. Tax fatigue is real, and it’s not going away. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is already pushing for a statewide measure that would require a two-thirds supermajority to pass tax increases. If that passes, it could fundamentally alter how tax measures are proposed and approved in California.

But here’s the irony: even as voters reject Measure ER, they’re being asked to consider more tax increases in November. Firefighters are pushing for a half-percent sales tax hike, and there’s a proposed ‘billionaire’s tax’ on the ballot. Personally, I think these measures will face an uphill battle. Voters are no longer willing to write blank checks—they want transparency, accountability, and results.

If you ask me, the real lesson here is that trust is the currency of governance. When that trust is broken, even the most well-intentioned measures will fail. Measure ER may still squeak by, but its narrow margin should serve as a wake-up call. The days of easy tax wins are over. Voters are watching, and they’re not afraid to say no.

Conclusion



What’s happening in LA County isn’t just a local story—it’s a reflection of a broader shift in how taxpayers view their relationship with government. As someone who’s been following this closely, I can’t help but wonder: Are we witnessing the beginning of a tax rebellion? Or is this just a temporary backlash fueled by economic uncertainty? One thing’s for sure: the next few months will be a litmus test for the future of tax policy in California and beyond. And I, for one, will be watching closely.