Louisville I-65 Construction Update: Traffic Congestion, Crashes, and Progress (2026)

The I-65 Shutdown: A Tale of Traffic, Trucks, and Human Adaptation

The closure of Interstate 65 in Louisville has become more than just a construction project—it’s a fascinating study in human behavior, urban logistics, and the unintended consequences of infrastructure changes. Three days in, the story isn’t just about bridges and detours; it’s about how a city and its people adapt to disruption. Personally, I think this situation offers a microcosm of the challenges we face when trying to modernize aging systems while minimizing chaos.

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Louisville I-65 Construction Update: Traffic Congestion, Crashes, and Progress (2026)
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