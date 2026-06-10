Louisville I-65 Construction Update: Traffic Congestion, Crashes, and Progress (2026)

The I-65 Shutdown: A Tale of Traffic, Trucks, and Human Adaptation

The closure of Interstate 65 in Louisville has become more than just a construction project—it’s a fascinating study in human behavior, urban logistics, and the unintended consequences of infrastructure changes. Three days in, the story isn’t just about bridges and detours; it’s about how a city and its people adapt to disruption. Personally, I think this situation offers a microcosm of the challenges we face when trying to modernize aging systems while minimizing chaos.

The Infamous