Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, Job, Height & Famous Sister (2026)

Jordan Wilson, the latest addition to the Love Island villa, has quickly become a fan favorite. At 28 years old, Jordan is a video editor by trade, but he's also an influencer with a substantial online presence. With a height that surpasses the 6ft 3" of fellow Casa Amor contestant Aaron Badibo, Jordan stands out both visually and professionally. His impressive stature adds to his charisma, which has already caught the attention of fellow contestants Jasmine Müller and Mica Harris, earning him the title of 'Queens' of the villa.

What's particularly intriguing about Jordan is his famous younger sister, Tiana Wilson. Tiana's early online fame, built on toy-based videos, has evolved into a general lifestyle channel with nearly six million subscribers on the family's joint YouTube channel, The Wilson Family. Jordan has made occasional appearances on the channel, adding to the family's online influence.

Jordan's presence on social media is further solidified by his active accounts on Instagram (@jordwx) and TikTok (@jordon_wilson), where he engages with his followers, sharing his life and experiences. With nearly one million subscribers on YouTube, Jordan's online presence is a testament to his popularity and the appeal of his content.

As Jordan continues to make waves in the Love Island villa, his online influence and charisma will undoubtedly play a significant role in his interactions with other contestants. His ability to connect with people, both online and in the villa, will be a key factor in his journey on the show. With his height, profession, and famous sister, Jordan Wilson is a captivating figure who is sure to keep viewers engaged and entertained throughout his time on Love Island.