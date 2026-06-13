Love Island's Tasha and Indiyah: From Besties to Distant Strangers (2026)

The once-inseparable duo of Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack have seemingly drifted apart, leaving fans and followers alike curious about the nature of their falling-out. The story begins with their journey on Love Island, where they formed a close friendship, but it seems that the tide turned when Tasha embarked on a new venture.

Tasha's decision to join Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 marked a significant turning point in her career. This move opened up a new world of opportunities, connecting her with TV executives, BBC personnel, dancers, and prime-time presenters. The source close to the girls reveals that this shift in Tasha's focus led to a natural drifting apart, as their paths diverged into completely different worlds. The friendship imploded, not due to an explosive fallout or blazing row, but because their lives and careers took them in separate directions.

Tasha's career has taken an exciting turn, with her exploring various projects across different broadcasters. She has ventured into documentary making, appeared on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and even joined the BBC show The Pilgrimage. On the other hand, Indiyah has remained in the influencer world, presenting the Love Island The Morning After podcast on ITV2 until this year. The insider explains that Tasha's newfound success and the desire to distance herself from her reality TV roots led to a change in their dynamic.

The source highlights the stark contrast between Tasha's polished mainstream celebrity image and Indiyah's continued presence in the messy reality TV world. Tasha's rise to fame and her desire to be associated with a different brand of stardom may have contributed to the breakdown of their friendship. Despite the distance, the source assures that there is no public bad blood, and both Tasha and Indiyah still support each other from afar, even if they don't speak frequently.

The article also mentions the recent splits in Tasha's and Indiyah's relationships, which further emphasizes the changing dynamics between the former besties. Tasha's relationship with Andrew Le Page ended in early January 2025, and she has since moved on with Cam Whitnall, a wildlife presenter and managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary. Indiyah, on the other hand, split with Dami Hope in January 2026 after a breach of trust, and she has remained single since then.

The source suggests that the glue that held the group together, including Tasha and Indiyah, was the presence of their partners. With the boys no longer in the picture, the dynamic naturally collapsed. Tasha's newfound privacy and focus on her inner circle, as well as her new relationship, have further contributed to the shift in their friendship. The insider believes that Tasha's decision to distance herself from her old Love Island pals was a natural consequence of her success and the desire to create a new identity.

In conclusion, the secret fallout between Tasha and Indiyah is a fascinating insight into the complexities of fame and friendship. While it may be sad to see a once-close bond dissolve, it is a reminder that success and personal growth can sometimes lead to changes in relationships. The article leaves readers with a sense of curiosity about the future of Tasha and Indiyah's friendship, as well as the potential for a new show featuring Tasha and her new partner, Cam.