LSU QB Sam Leavitt's Offseason Transformation: Health Update, Body Changes & 2026 Season Prep (2026)

The LSU Tigers' recent acquisition of Sam Leavitt from the NCAA Transfer Portal has sparked excitement and intrigue in the college football world. The dual-threat signal-caller's decision to leave Arizona State and join the Tigers was a significant development, with Lane Kiffin's persistence and competitive nature playing a crucial role in the recruitment. However, the real story here is not just about the quarterback's talent, but also his remarkable transformation and the potential impact on the team's future.

Leavitt's journey to LSU was not without its challenges. He suffered a foot injury in 2025 that required surgery, and his rehab process in Baton Rouge kept him away from most of the Spring Camp. But the Tigers' investment in Leavitt is now set to pay off, as he has fully recovered and is ready to roll with the team.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Leavitt's story is his impressive body transformation. He has added 11 pounds to his frame, going from 205 pounds in 2025 to 216 pounds in 2026. This transformation is not just a physical change, but also a testament to his dedication and commitment to his craft. In my opinion, this is a crucial factor in his success, as it shows his willingness to put in the work and make the necessary sacrifices to improve his game.

Leavitt's NFL-minded approach to preparation is another fascinating aspect of his story. His focus on grinding and getting better is a trait that many NFL teams look for in their quarterbacks. This mindset, combined with his physical transformation, makes him a formidable prospect for the 2026 season. From my perspective, this is a significant advantage for the Tigers, as it means they have a quarterback who is not only talented but also prepared for the challenges of the college football season.

However, there are still some questions surrounding Leavitt's status. His injury and rehab process have kept him away from the team for a significant period, and it remains to be seen how he will adapt to the new system and players. But I believe that with his NFL-minded approach and dedication to his craft, he will be able to overcome these challenges and make a significant impact on the team.

In conclusion, Sam Leavitt's story is a fascinating one, with his body transformation and NFL-minded approach to preparation standing out as key factors in his success. As he gears up for a massive 2026 season in Baton Rouge, I believe that he will be able to overcome the challenges and make a significant impact on the LSU Tigers. This is a story that is worth watching, as it has the potential to shape the future of the team and the college football world.