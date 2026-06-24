M25 Chaos: 90-Minute Delays After Caravan Overturns in Kent - Live Updates (2026)

M25 drivers face a challenging commute as an overturned caravan blocks the motorway, causing significant delays. The incident occurred between junctions 5 and 6, leading to a 90-minute delay and the closure of three lanes. The extreme heat, reaching 27C, exacerbates the situation, with drivers stuck in traffic for extended periods. One driver, Maria Davis, reported being stuck in the jam for two hours, with the sat nav still indicating an eight-mile distance to the accident. The incident has caused congestion and long queues, with normal traffic not expected until as late as 5 pm. This situation highlights the impact of weather conditions and the potential for unexpected incidents on major roads, emphasizing the need for drivers to plan their journeys and stay informed about road conditions.

M25 Chaos: 90-Minute Delays After Caravan Overturns in Kent - Live Updates (2026)
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