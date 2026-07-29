M25 Coach Fire: Rush Hour Chaos and Delays Near Leatherhead (2026)

M25 Chaos: Coach Fire Causes Major Rush Hour Delays

The M25 has been thrown into disarray by a coach fire near Leatherhead, causing significant rush hour delays and chaos on the motorway. This incident highlights the vulnerability of our transportation infrastructure and the potential for widespread disruption.

The fire, which broke out at around 16:00 BST on Friday, was a harrowing sight for those nearby. Becky Slack, a witness, described the scene: "We saw a lot of smoke and a bus on fire, with another bus parked in front of it. It looked like a train of people." This image of a 'train of people' being led away from the scene underscores the urgency and potential danger of such incidents.

Surrey Fire and Rescue confirmed that everyone was accounted for, but their advice to motorists was clear: avoid the area. The anti-clockwise carriageway on the M25 near Leatherhead, from Junction nine to Junction eight, was completely blocked, leading to major delays and congestion.

This incident raises important questions about the safety and resilience of our transportation systems. How can we better prepare for and respond to such emergencies? What measures can be taken to minimize the impact on commuters and the wider community? These are questions that need to be addressed to ensure the safety and efficiency of our roads.

In my opinion, incidents like this highlight the need for robust emergency response plans and the importance of public awareness and preparedness. It also underscores the need for regular maintenance and safety checks on vehicles, especially those used for public transportation. The safety of our roads and the well-being of our commuters depend on it.

As we navigate the aftermath of this incident, it is crucial to reflect on the broader implications. What can we learn from this to improve our emergency response strategies? How can we better communicate and prepare our communities for such events? These are the questions that will shape our future preparedness and resilience.