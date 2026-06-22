Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Success: Samantha's Action Comedy Hits Rs 13 Crore in 2 Days (2026)

Maa Inti Bangaaram, the Telugu action comedy starring Samantha, has emerged as a box office hit, collecting an impressive Rs. 13.25 crore in just two days. This is a testament to the film's strong performance and strategic planning, as it registered a 40% spike on its second day, adding Rs. 7.75 crore to its tally. The movie's success is particularly notable given its female-led action drama nature, which often faces challenges in the Indian film industry. The film's performance in its home turf, Nizam, is particularly noteworthy, contributing Rs. 6.15 crore to the total. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also contributed significantly, with Karnataka fetching nearly Rs. 2 crore and Tamil Nadu adding around Rs. 50 lakh. The rest of India contributed around Rs. 30 lakh. This strong performance has solidified the film's status as a 'Clean Hit', turning a profit from the first ticket itself. The film's success is attributed to its smart planning and controlled budget, which ensured profitability from the outset. The film's director, B.V. Nandini Reddy, has played a crucial role in its success, and the positive word-of-mouth is expected to further boost its performance on weekdays. The film's impressive run is expected to continue, with the makers aiming to close its first weekend around the Rs. 20 crore mark. This would be a solid debut for a female-led action drama, and the film's success is likely to be attributed to its strong narrative, engaging performances, and strategic marketing. The film's success also highlights the potential for female-led action dramas in the Indian film industry, and it will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming weeks. The film's box office collections are as follows: AP/TS: Rs. 10.30 cr., Nizam: Rs. 6.15 cr., Ceded: Rs. 0.85 cr., Andhra: Rs. 3.30 cr., Karnataka: Rs. 2.15 cr., Tamil Nadu - Kerala: Rs. 0.50 cr., Rest of India: Rs. 0.30 cr., India: Rs. 13.25 cr. The film's success is a testament to the power of strategic planning, engaging storytelling, and the potential for female-led action dramas in the Indian film industry.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Success: Samantha's Action Comedy Hits Rs 13 Crore in 2 Days (2026)
Top Articles
Universal Mega Movie Parade Soft Opens at Universal Studios Florida
Odell Beckham's Emotional Return to the Giants: 'I Never Wanted to Leave'
IPL 2026 Sensation: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rise to Stardom | Cricket's Next Big Thing
Latest Posts
Ebola Patient Recovers in Goma, DR Congo: Family's Relief and Hope
Australia Fights Ebola: A 5 Million Dollar Commitment to Stop the Outbreak
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rubie Ullrich

Last Updated:

Views: 5649

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rubie Ullrich

Birthday: 1998-02-02

Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119

Phone: +2202978377583

Job: Administration Engineer

Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.