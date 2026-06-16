macOS Golden Gate: Liquid Glass Revamp and New Features (2026)

macOS Golden Gate, Apple's latest operating system update, has sparked a lot of discussion and debate among users. While some are praising the subtle changes to Liquid Glass, others are expressing disappointment with the lack of significant improvements. In this article, I'll delve into the key changes and provide my personal analysis and commentary on the topic.

Transparency and Diffusion

One of the most notable changes to Liquid Glass is the addition of a full Liquid Glass slider under System Settings > Appearance. This allows users to customize the translucency of Liquid Glass elements, offering a range of options from a clear version that allows some of the background to show through to a more opaque, tinted version that improves text legibility. However, I find it disappointing that there is no ultra-clear version available, as the original version shown at WWDC 2025 was quite impressive.

Apple has also changed the overall Liquid Glass opacity, diffusing complex content more effectively. The darkened edge and brighter specular highlights create more depth and separation for the UI, which I think is a welcome improvement. However, I wonder if this change might make it harder for users to distinguish between different elements on the screen.

Toolbars and Window Shapes

Apps now have uniform toolbars, making text headings and groups of controls more legible. Windows also all have the same corner radius for more consistency between apps. While I appreciate the effort to improve consistency, I wonder if this might make it harder for users to distinguish between different apps and windows.

Sidebars

Sidebars are no longer floating and are instead edge-to-edge. This design is less distracting and more uniform, as there's no unnecessary sidebar shadowing that just takes up space. However, I think this change might make it harder for users to access sidebar features, as they now require more precise mouse movements.

Sidebar icons have color again, which is a welcome return. However, I wonder if this might make it harder for users to distinguish between different sidebar icons, as they now have to rely on color to identify them.

Icons

Apple didn't budge on requiring squircle Mac icons, but it did change icon design. Icons have more layers of Liquid Glass to improve detail and sharpness in light, dark, tinted, and clear icon modes. While I appreciate the effort to improve icon design, I wonder if this might make it harder for users to distinguish between different icons, as they now have more layers to process.

Apple is also using icons for some menu bar items to make it easier to find commonly used actions. While I think this is a smart move, I wonder if it might make the menu bar feel more cluttered, as users might have to scroll through more items to find what they're looking for.

HDR

Apple is using HDR for depth and dimension in the macOS Golden Gate interface. While I think this is a smart move, I wonder if it might make it harder for users with older hardware to run the system smoothly, as HDR requires more processing power.

Launch Date and Future Developments

macOS Golden Gate also includes all of the new Siri AI features coming in iOS 27, along with performance improvements that make the Mac feel faster. The update is currently limited to developers, but Apple plans to release a public beta in July. I'm excited to see how these new features and improvements play out in the future, and I wonder if we might see even more significant changes in upcoming updates.

In conclusion, macOS Golden Gate has brought some welcome changes to Liquid Glass and the overall macOS design. However, I think there are still some areas where Apple could have gone further to improve the user experience. As an expert, I would encourage Apple to continue iterating on these changes and exploring new possibilities in future updates.