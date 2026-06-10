Maddox Jolie-Pitt's Name Change: Why He's Dropping 'Pitt' | Celebrity Family Drama (2026)

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has made a bold move by legally dropping his surname, Pitt. This decision comes as a surprise, especially given the ongoing tensions between the Jolie-Pitt family and Brad Pitt following their highly publicized divorce. Maddox's name change is a significant step, as he joins his siblings Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne in distancing themselves from their father's last name. The younger Jolie-Pitt siblings seem to be consciously separating themselves from the Pitt name, a move that could be interpreted as a symbolic break from their father's legacy. This development raises questions about the impact of the divorce on the family dynamics and the children's relationships with their parents. Maddox's decision to drop Pitt from his name might be seen as a way to forge his own identity and create a new personal brand, free from the shadow of his famous parents. It's a fascinating case of a young adult navigating the complexities of family history and public identity. As the legal process unfolds, it will be intriguing to see how this name change affects Maddox's future endeavors and his relationship with his father. The Jolie-Pitt family's actions and reactions to this change will undoubtedly be a topic of interest for the media and fans alike, offering a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of celebrity families and the challenges of growing up in the spotlight.