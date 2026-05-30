Maddy Nutt: From Traka 560 Champion to Unbound XL Challenger (2026)

Maddy Nutt, a British gravel racing champion, is gearing up for another grueling challenge: the 350-mile Unbound XL race in Kansas. This comes just a month after her impressive victory in the Traka 560, where she broke the course record and dominated the competition. Nutt's decision to tackle the Unbound XL is a testament to her ambition and resilience, despite the physical and mental toll of her previous race.

Nutt's approach to racing is strategic and meticulous. She enjoys the process of pre-event planning, carefully considering bike setup and pacing strategies. This methodical mindset is a stark contrast to her experience with the Unbound 200, which she described as a sketchy and unpredictable race. The Unbound XL, with its flatter terrain and less technical nature, aligns more with Nutt's preferred style of racing.

One of the fascinating aspects of Nutt's racing philosophy is her ability to enter a 'flow state' during long rides, which she attributes in part to her autism. This condition allows her to remain distraction-free and less susceptible to pain, as evidenced by her ability to finish the Traka 360 despite tearing her AC joint 100km in. However, Nutt remains cautious about her recovery, acknowledging that her nervous system might not be fully recovered after the Traka 560.

The 28-year-old's focus on long-distance racing is evident in her decision to tackle the Unbound XL. Her experience with endurance races and her strategic approach to training and racing make her a formidable competitor. Nutt's determination to prioritize health and recovery after the race is a wise decision, as she recognizes the importance of proper down time to ensure her well-being.

In conclusion, Maddy Nutt's journey in gravel racing is a captivating blend of ambition, strategy, and resilience. Her decision to take on the Unbound XL showcases her dedication to pushing the limits of endurance racing. As she prepares for this challenging race, Nutt's story serves as an inspiration to athletes and enthusiasts alike, demonstrating the power of perseverance and a thoughtful approach to racing.