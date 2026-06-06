Mailbag: Why all the hype for defense? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of NFL defense and the Dallas Cowboys' recent hype. The defensive unit of the Cowboys has been a topic of discussion, and it's time to explore why.

The Defense's Journey

The Cowboys' defense last season was, to put it mildly, underwhelming. It's no secret that their performance left much to be desired, and the team is now facing a crucial question: how to rebuild and improve.

One of the key aspects to consider is the team's ability to create turnovers. Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer has emphasized the need for improvement in this area, and for good reason. Takeaways can be a game-changer, especially when paired with an already potent offense. Imagine the possibilities if the defense can consistently provide the offense with shorter fields to work with!

A Look Back

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Cowboys have faced defensive struggles. In 2023, despite ranking fifth overall in defense, they suffered a devastating playoff loss to Green Bay, giving up a whopping 48 points. This highlights the fine line between success and failure in the NFL.

The Hype Cycle

Now, let's talk about the hype. It's a natural part of the NFL offseason, and every team and unit gets their fair share. In the case of the Cowboys, the hype is justified, given their room for improvement. However, it's important to manage expectations. Hoping for a dramatic turnaround from last to first might be a stretch, especially with some key questions still unanswered.

A Realistic Outlook

Personally, I think a more realistic goal for the Cowboys' defense is to aim for a top 20 ranking. This would be a significant improvement and could potentially propel the team into playoff contention, especially if the offense remains consistent. It's all about finding that balance and making the most of the talent on the roster.

The Bigger Picture

What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect. Can the Cowboys' defense overcome the mental hurdles of last season and prove their worth? It's a challenge that many teams face, and the ability to bounce back is a true test of character.

In my opinion, the key to their success lies in consistency and a strong mindset. If they can find that sweet spot, the hype might just be justified.