Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Drama Surprises at the Box Office (2026)

Main Vaapas Aaunga, the romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, is experiencing a promising box office run, despite initial concerns about its success. The film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, has collected a net total of Rs. 8.40 crore in India over five days, with a notable 50% increase in earnings on its first Tuesday. This surge in revenue can be attributed to discounted ticket prices, which have likely attracted a wider audience. However, the film's future at the box office remains uncertain, as it faces competition from new releases like Cocktail 2 and other films set to hit theaters over the weekend. The challenge of maintaining audience interest and revenue is a common hurdle for many films, and Main Vaapas Aaunga must overcome this obstacle to ensure a successful theatrical run. The film's performance so far suggests that it has the potential to reach its initial target of Rs. 10 crore, but only time will tell if it can sustain this momentum and secure a place among the top-grossing films in India. The box office figures, while encouraging, should be taken with a grain of salt, as they are subjective estimates and not definitive measures of a film's success. The film's journey at the box office is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the film industry, where a combination of strong performances, a compelling narrative, and strategic marketing can make or break a film's success. As the film continues its theatrical run, it will be fascinating to see how it navigates the challenges of maintaining audience engagement and revenue in the face of competition from other releases.