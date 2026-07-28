Maltese Cross Wins the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris: A TDN Rising Star's Triumph (2026)

Let's dive into the thrilling world of horse racing and explore the recent Grand Prix de Paris, where Maltese Cross and jockey Tom Marquand stole the show. This race, held at ParisLongchamp, showcased not just the raw talent of these thoroughbreds but also the strategic brilliance of their trainers and the unwavering determination of the jockeys.

The Race Unveiled

Maltese Cross, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, emerged as the star of the evening. Despite starting further back than anticipated, this Sea The Stars colt displayed an incredible fighting spirit. The race's narrative took an intriguing turn when Causeway, surprisingly, took the lead, leaving Maltese Cross trapped behind. However, Marquand's skill and the horse's tenacity shone through as they navigated their way through the pack, securing a well-deserved victory over Ancient Egypt.

A Test of Strategy and Skill

The race's outcome was not just a matter of pure speed. It highlighted the intricate strategies employed by trainers. Haggas' decision to give Maltese Cross time to rest and recover, coupled with the favorable stall position, initially seemed like a masterstroke. However, the unexpected move by Causeway disrupted this plan, creating a challenging situation for Maltese Cross. It was a testament to the horse's intelligence and Marquand's skill that they found a way through, showcasing the importance of adaptability in horse racing.

The Impact of Rest and Recovery

One aspect that stood out to me was the impact of rest on Maltese Cross' performance. Haggas' decision to prioritize recovery, especially considering the demanding nature of the Derby, paid dividends. This highlights an often-overlooked aspect of horse racing: the delicate balance between training and rest. It's a strategy that many top trainers employ, and it was fascinating to see it bear fruit in such a prestigious race.

The Future of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt, despite finishing second, has a bright future ahead. Trainer Charlie Johnston's comments about the horse's potential as a stallion and his preference for fast ground conditions suggest an exciting career path. The team's decision to keep him at this distance and possibly target the Breeders' Cup is an intriguing strategy, one that could further enhance his reputation and value.

A Deeper Look at Maltese Cross' Victory

Maltese Cross' win was not just a triumph on the track but also a testament to the horse's pedigree. His dam, Nabatea, has produced multiple black-type performers, including the Listed-placed Namouria. This victory adds another layer of prestige to the family's already impressive record. It's a reminder that success in horse racing often runs in the blood, and the careful breeding and selection processes employed by top studs and owners can pay off in spectacular fashion.

Conclusion

The Grand Prix de Paris was a showcase of talent, strategy, and the unpredictable nature of horse racing. Maltese Cross' victory, while thrilling, also raises questions about the future of this talented colt. Will he continue to excel at this distance, or will his connections explore other avenues? And what does this mean for the future of Ancient Egypt? These are the questions that keep the sport of kings exciting and keep us coming back for more.