Man of Many's Staff Picks: Whisky, Watches, and Sydney's Vivid Lights (2026)

Man of Many's Staff Favourites: A Weekend's Worth of Indulgence and Exploration

This week, we're diving into a selection of experiences and products that have caught our attention, offering a blend of luxury, entertainment, and cultural insights.

The Macallan Whisky Dinner Experience: A Taste of Speyside

As an avid whisky enthusiast, I was thrilled to be invited to The Macallan Whisky Dinner Experience at the Hyatt Regency Sydney. The Macallan, a Speyside distillery with a rich heritage dating back to 1824, is renowned for its collectible Scotch whiskies. The highlight of the evening was the tasting of four carefully curated drams: Double Cask 12, Rare Cask, and the Harmony Collection's latest release, Honey Orchid Tea, which features an innovative package made from repurposed organic by-products.

The dinner menu, featuring smoked duck, coffee-rubbed lamb loin, and charcoal-grilled Wagyu beef cheek, perfectly complemented the whiskies. The Macallan's Brand Ambassador provided an insightful tour through the history of each expression, enhancing the overall experience.

I was particularly excited to try the Rare Cask, a limited-edition release that showcases the distillery's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship. The event was a delightful celebration of The Macallan's heritage and innovation, and I highly recommend it for any whisky connoisseur.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict - A Complex Legacy

The new Michael Jackson documentary on Netflix offers a fascinating exploration of the artist's life and career. What sets it apart is its willingness to delve into the more challenging aspects of his story without providing simple answers. The documentary skillfully navigates between the music's unparalleled success and the complexities of Jackson's personal life.

By presenting these two facets simultaneously, the documentary encourages viewers to reconsider their preconceived notions about Michael Jackson's legacy. It invites us to appreciate the depth and complexity of his work and life, rather than seeking a definitive verdict.

Bell & Ross Gem-Set BR-05 36 mm Blue Diamond Eagle: A Bling Extravaganza

Bell & Ross, known for its Urban range, has introduced a new, jewel-encrusted interpretation of the 36 mm Blue Diamond Eagle watch. This watch is a bold statement piece, featuring a bezel set with 108 diamonds and a deep blue aventurine dial adorned with 18 more diamonds forming the Aquila constellation.

While the watch's ostentatious design may not appeal to everyone, it certainly makes a statement. The combination of geometric aesthetics and exceptional gem-setting expertise showcases Bell & Ross's attention to detail and willingness to push boundaries. It's a testament to the brand's ability to create unique and eye-catching timepieces.

Samsung Sky Portal Harbour Cruise: A Sydney Spectacle

My experience on the Samsung Sky Portal Harbour Cruise was nothing short of spectacular. As the sun set over Sydney Harbour, the main event unfolded with the airlift of the Sky Portal, a massive creation weighing over a tonne, displaying a collaborative film shot with Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. The film, co-created with the people of Sydney, showcased the city's diverse landscapes, from iconic beaches to suburban scenes.

The cruise offered a unique perspective on Sydney, reminding me of the city's beauty and the importance of appreciating its many faces. The combination of technology, art, and the stunning Sydney Harbour backdrop made for an unforgettable experience.

In conclusion, this week's Staff Favourites offer a delightful mix of indulgence, cultural exploration, and technological innovation. Whether it's a whisky dinner, a documentary, a jewel-encrusted watch, or a harbour cruise, each experience provides a unique and memorable journey.