Marc Chapman: The Force Behind Six World Crazy Golf Championships (2026)

Marc Chapman, the five-time World Crazy Golf champion, is on a mission to etch his name in history books by becoming the first player to win the title six times. Nicknamed 'The Force', Chapman is set to compete at Hastings on Friday, aiming to defend his title for the third consecutive year. This event, attracting around 200 global competitors, is more than just a golf tournament; it's a spectacle that captivates spectators with its unique blend of technical skill and mental fortitude. Chapman, a former fencing coach, brings a disciplined approach to the game, emphasizing the importance of methodical practice and consistent putting. His journey to the top has been a decade-long odyssey, marked by relentless dedication and a unique ability to navigate the unconventional obstacles of crazy golf courses.

What makes Chapman's pursuit of a sixth title particularly intriguing is the mental aspect of the game. While knowledge of the Hastings course provides an advantage, Chapman understands that the real challenge lies in maintaining a strong mental game. This is where his experience as a fencing coach comes into play, as he recognizes the parallels between the precision and focus required in both sports. Chapman's ability to remain composed under pressure and execute his shots with precision is a testament to his mental fortitude, a quality that sets him apart from his competitors.

Chapman's dominance in the crazy golf world is further underscored by his achievement of winning all three UK Major Championships, known as The Triple Crown. His victories at the 2011 Masters and British Open, coupled with his recent World Crazy Golf Championship wins in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2024, and 2025, solidify his status as one of the most decorated mini golfers. However, Chapman's impact extends beyond the greens. Filmmaker Hansel Rodrigues, who directed the documentary 'King Putt' about Chapman, highlights the larger-than-life persona that Chapman embodies. Rodrigues believes that Chapman's charismatic and larger-than-life persona has played a significant role in growing the sport's popularity, drawing parallels to other sports icons like Novak Djokovic and Max Verstappen.

The documentary 'King Putt' not only celebrates the sport but also captures the passion and dedication of its players. Chapman's outlandish statements, comparing himself to sporting icons, add a layer of entertainment to the documentary. However, Rodrigues emphasizes that Chapman's true inspiration lies in his quiet determination and the ability to consistently perform at the highest level. Chapman's journey serves as a reminder that success in any endeavor requires a combination of technical skill, mental fortitude, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As Chapman aims to make history with a sixth World Crazy Golf Championship title, his story continues to inspire and captivate audiences, proving that the beauty of sports lies not only in the victories but also in the journey and the individuals who embody the spirit of the game.