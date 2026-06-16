Marc Jacobs Acquired by G-III & WHP: What This Means for Fashion! (2026)

G-III Apparel Group's acquisition of Marc Jacobs from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, facilitated by WHP Global, marks a strategic shift in the fashion industry. CEO Morris Goldfarb sees this move as an "awesome acquisition," a few years in the making, with a focus on cultural relevance rather than short-term cash flow. The deal involves a substantial investment of $425 million, with G-III contributing an additional $75 million for the operating business.

Goldfarb emphasizes the importance of maintaining Marc Jacobs' cultural significance and creative authority, rather than turning it into a cash cow. He highlights the brand's iconic status and its potential for growth, aligning with G-III's expertise in the department store sector. The company aims to collaborate with the existing management, leveraging its own strengths to build the brand without drastically altering its current trajectory.

The acquisition includes the Marc Jacobs runway shows, which Goldfarb views as a tool to enhance the brand's intellectual property and expand its licensing opportunities. He plans to introduce a diffusion brand, tapping into the expertise gained from previous ventures like Donna Karan and DKNY. Goldfarb's leadership, spanning 52 years at G-III, showcases his adaptability and keen eye for industry trends, as he navigates the complexities of fashion and business with a forward-thinking approach.