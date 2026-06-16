The final prelims session of the Mare Nostrum Tour has set the stage for an exciting final night of racing in Barcelona. With records falling and new stars emerging, the competition is heating up. One of the standout performances of the day came from Patrick Sammon, who smashed the Mare Nostrum record in the 100 free with a time of 47.88. This sets the stage for an even more thrilling final tonight, where Sammon has the opportunity to lower his record even further.

On the women's side, the 200 free was a tight race with three swimmers separated by less than a tenth of a second. New Zealand's Erika Fairweather continued her momentum from yesterday, swimming to a Mare Nostrum record in the 400 free with a time of 401.75. However, it was Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands who made a significant impact, becoming the second-fastest performer all-time in the 100 free in Canet with a time of 1:58.29. Siobhan Haughey, who has already broken the Mare Nostrum Tour record at both stops, is the third seed with a time of 1:58.31. Haughey's dominance extends beyond the 200 free, as she also swam to the top seed in the 50 free with a time of 24.75.

Argentina's Agostina Hein made waves in the 400 IM, swimming to the top seed with a time of 4:41.77 and breaking her national record from the previous night. Meanwhile, Evgeniia Chikunova, the world record holder in the 200 breast, could sweep the event at all three stops and enters the 200 breast as the second seed after a time of 2:26.12. Alina Zmushka was slightly faster with a time of 2:26.08.

Canada's Taylor Ruck claimed the fastest time in prelims of the 100 back with a time of 1:00.14, while Leah Shackley was second in a time of 1:00.24. Shackley's performance extends to the 50 back and 200 back, where she secured second place in both events last night. McKenzie Siroky and Ciara Schlosshan also made their mark, swimming to the top seeds in the 50 breast and 100 fly, respectively.

On the men's side, Ilya Kharun, an Arizona State training partner, swam to the top seed in the 50 fly with a time of 23.08. Kharun's dominance in the butterfly events is evident, as he also won the 100 fly last night in a time of 51.50. He will look to sweep the butterfly events again tonight, as he is the second seed for the 200 fly after a time of 1:58.08. Miron Lifincev of Russia, who won the 100 back in a time of 53.72, heads into the final session as the top seed in the 50 back after a time of 24.85. Victor Johansson of Sweden claimed the top spot in prelims of the men's 400 free with a time of 3:52.43, which is his lifetime best and Swedish National Record.

Melvin Imoudu, who finished third in the 100 breast in Canet, enters the final as the top seed with a time of 59.99. Jacopo Barbotti and Matteo Venini also made their mark, swimming to the top seeds in the 200 IM and 200 back, respectively. What makes this particularly fascinating is the depth of talent on display, with multiple swimmers pushing the boundaries of their events and setting the stage for an unforgettable final night of racing.

In my opinion, the Mare Nostrum Tour in Barcelona has showcased the incredible depth of talent in the swimming world. The competition is heating up, and the records are falling. The final night promises to be an exciting spectacle, with swimmers looking to make their mark and push the limits of their events. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of these athletes, and I can't wait to see what unfolds in the final session.