Mariners' Struggles Continue: Swept in Miami (2026)

The Mariners' recent struggles continued as they were swept away by the Marlins in a 3-game series, with the final game ending in a 8-4 loss. The team's inability to capitalize on early opportunities and a series of costly mistakes proved to be their downfall.

One of the key moments came in the bottom of the fourth inning. After the Mariners failed to take advantage of some early chances, Bryce Miller walked his fourth hitter and allowed a single to Leo Jiménez, putting two runners on with one out. A ground ball from Liam Hicks resulted in a double play, but Colt Emerson's throw to first was in the dirt, allowing Jakob Marsee to score. The Marlins then took control with a triple and a single, extending their lead to 6-1.

Despite a decent start, the Mariners couldn't capitalize on their early opportunities. Dominic Canzone grounded into a double play, and Cal Raleigh struck out, ending the threat. Miller's performance was underwhelming, as he struck out only three hitters over five innings, allowing nine hits for six runs (four earned) while walking four. His velocity was down across the board.

The Marlins' Janson Junk issued two walks to Crawford and Arozarena in the top of the first, setting up a golden opportunity for the Mariners. However, they couldn't convert, and the game remained close. In the bottom half of the first, Miller issued a walk to Lopez, and the next hitter, Xavier Edwards, chopped a grounder, leading to a jam. Despite a tough sequence, Miller worked back-to-back flyouts to escape the jam.

The game's turning point came in the second inning. Josh Naylor deposited a bloop single between third and short, and he stole second without a throw. Junk's throw to third was airmailed into foul territory, allowing Naylor to score. Cole Young and Víctor Robles also contributed with walks and stolen bases, putting the Mariners in a good position. However, Crawford grounded out, ending the inning.

The Marlins responded with a solo homer by Griffin Conine and a double by Hicks, taking the lead. The Mariners' offense showed some life with homers by Arozarena and Canzone, but it was too little too late. The loss drops the Mariners back to .500, and they now face a challenging task of avoiding a losing record heading into the All-Star break.