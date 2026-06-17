Mario Cuomo: The Man, the Politician, and the Legacy (2026)

In the realm of political documentaries, where the line between fact and fiction often blurs, the new film 'Mario' stands out as a straightforward, yet captivating, exploration of Mario Cuomo's life and legacy. This documentary, directed by Peter Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, and Teddy Kunhardt, offers a dry yet persuasive glimpse into the world of a politician who, in the words of writer Ken Auletta, 'campaign in poetry and govern in prose'.

What makes 'Mario' particularly intriguing is its focus on the man behind the maxim. The film delves into Cuomo's personal journey, from his upbringing during the Great Depression to his rise as a progressive leader in the 1980s. However, what many viewers might find disappointing is the lack of emotional depth and artistic flair. The documentary feels more like a laundry list of facts and anecdotes, rather than a compelling narrative.

One of the key strengths of 'Mario' is its ability to trace Cuomo's path as a man of his time. Born during the Great Depression, Cuomo witnessed the impact of FDR's New Deal on his immigrant family, and later became a leader in the 1980s, opposing Ronald Reagan's policies. The film also highlights Cuomo's religious devotion to Catholicism, and how he seamlessly integrated his faith with his progressive ideology, a move that was particularly interesting in an era of right-wing religious co-optation.

However, the documentary's strength also lies in its honesty. It doesn't shy away from Cuomo's internal conflicts, such as his struggle to balance his desire to connect with people and his aversion to campaigning. Yet, these moments are often conveyed directly, rather than illustrated, which can feel somewhat flat.

What makes 'Mario' truly fascinating is the sense of what could have been. Cuomo's 1984 Democratic National Convention keynote address, for instance, remains an astonishing evocation of Democratic principles, a galvanizing moment that the party has struggled to replicate since. The film also raises important questions about the Democratic Party's ability to articulate a message as frankly and inclusively as Cuomo once did, and the absence of clear successors to his leadership.

In my opinion, 'Mario' is a thought-provoking documentary that, despite its dry delivery, offers valuable insights into the life and legacy of a politician who was ahead of his time. It prompts us to reflect on the importance of telling the stories of those who didn't become president, and the impact they might have had on our political landscape. It also encourages us to consider the role of religion in progressive ideology, and the challenges of balancing personal aspirations with the realities of public office.

Personally, I found 'Mario' to be a compelling, if somewhat dry, exploration of a political figure who was both ahead of his time and a victim of his own contradictions. It's a film that leaves a lasting impression, even if it doesn't generate it through the craft of the filmmakers.