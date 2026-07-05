Mariska Hargitay's Broadway Debut in Every Brilliant Thing | First Look & Review (2026)

Mariska Hargitay, the beloved actress known for her role in Law & Order: SVU, is making her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated play, Every Brilliant Thing. This solo performance, written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, is a captivating exploration of a nameless protagonist's journey to overcome personal struggles through the power of words and storytelling. Hargitay's portrayal of this character is a testament to her versatility as an actress, as she navigates the complexities of a distant father, a suicidal mother, and her own deep sadness. The play's unique structure, where audience members are invited to participate, adds an extra layer of engagement and intimacy to the experience.

What makes Every Brilliant Thing particularly fascinating is its ability to transform the audience into active participants in the protagonist's journey. By inviting strangers to read from Hargitay's collection of brilliant things, the play creates a dynamic and unpredictable atmosphere. This interactive element not only enhances the emotional impact of the performance but also highlights the power of shared experiences and the potential for connection in unexpected places.

In my opinion, the play's success lies in its ability to balance vulnerability and humor. Hargitay's performance is a delicate dance between moments of profound sadness and laughter, as she navigates the complexities of her character's emotions. This balance is crucial in engaging the audience and inviting them to reflect on their own experiences of joy and sorrow.

One thing that immediately stands out is the play's universal appeal. Every Brilliant Thing explores themes of family, mental health, and the human capacity for resilience in a way that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. This broad appeal is a testament to the power of storytelling to transcend cultural and generational boundaries.

What many people don't realize is that the play's success is not just about the acting or the writing, but also about the production's creative team. The full creative team from the West End production, including co-directors Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan, scenic and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Jack Knowles, and sound designer Tom Gibbons, has brought their expertise to the Main Stem. This commitment to excellence ensures that the Broadway production maintains the high standards that have made the play a success in various venues around the world.

If you take a step back and think about it, Every Brilliant Thing is more than just a play; it's a celebration of the human spirit's capacity for growth and transformation. Hargitay's performance is a powerful reminder of the healing power of art and the importance of sharing our stories. The play's ability to engage and inspire audiences is a testament to the enduring appeal of storytelling as a means of connection and self-discovery.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the play's use of the audience as a character. By inviting strangers to participate in the performance, the play creates a sense of community and shared experience that transcends the traditional theater-goer. This innovative approach to audience engagement is a refreshing departure from the typical theater experience and adds a layer of intimacy and authenticity to the performance.

What this really suggests is that Every Brilliant Thing is not just a play; it's a movement. The play's ability to inspire and engage audiences is a testament to the power of art to bring people together and foster a sense of community. Hargitay's performance is a powerful reminder of the importance of sharing our stories and the healing power of connection.

In conclusion, Mariska Hargitay's Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing is a must-see experience. The play's unique structure, powerful performances, and universal themes make it a compelling and thought-provoking work of art. Whether you're a theater enthusiast or simply looking for a moving and engaging experience, Every Brilliant Thing is sure to leave a lasting impression. So, if you have the opportunity, don't miss the chance to witness Hargitay's captivating performance and immerse yourself in the transformative power of storytelling.