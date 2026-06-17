The Pittsburgh Steelers' recent praise for Will Howard has sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts alike. While some see Howard as the next big thing, I believe the hype is largely unfounded and based on a misunderstanding of the player's capabilities. The Steelers' staff, including quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and head coach Mike McCarthy, has heaped praise on Howard, citing his intelligence, work ethic, and attention to detail. However, I argue that this praise is premature and based on a fantasy that may not be realized on the field. The Steelers' emphasis on winning now, coupled with the age of their starting quarterback, has led to the idea that Howard could be the team's future. But, in my opinion, this is a dangerous assumption. Howard, a sixth-round pick, has yet to take a preseason snap, and his potential is still largely untested. The Steelers' decision to cut veteran backup Mason Rudolph, who played a crucial role in the team's playoff run, raises questions about the organization's strategy. If Howard is truly as promising as everyone believes, then why wasn't he started earlier? The Steelers' decision to keep Howard and cut Rudolph suggests a lack of faith in Rudolph's ability to perform when Rodgers is out. However, I argue that this decision is based on a fantasy rather than a realistic assessment of Howard's capabilities. The Steelers' praise of Howard is particularly interesting in light of comments made by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who was NFL-ready when he arrived in 2004, expressed concern over rookie QB Drew Allar's three-step drop drill, suggesting that Howard's praise is based on a misunderstanding of the game. In conclusion, while Howard may have potential, the Steelers' praise and the subsequent hype are largely unfounded. The team's decision to cut Rudolph and keep Howard is a risky move that could have significant implications for the team's success. I believe that the Steelers are falling for the Will Howard fantasy, and this could ultimately cost them a spot in the playoffs.