Martín Pérez vs. Pirates: What to Expect in Braves Game Preview (2026)

The Atlanta Braves, despite falling short of a sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays, emerged victorious in the series, aiming to carry that momentum into a weekend showdown with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates, defying expectations, boast an impressive .540 record and a remarkable run differential of plus thirty-seven. Their success can be attributed to strategic offseason additions and the emergence of Paul Skenes. However, the Braves' upcoming challenge lies in facing Martín Pérez, a pitcher who has defied predictions with an ERA of 2.79, his best in a decade. Pérez's success is attributed to a fastball averaging 90.0 MPH, an anomaly in today's game. Yet, his ERA is unsustainable, with a high BABIP and strand rate, suggesting an xERA of 4.34. The Pirates counter with Mitch Keller, a steady pitcher with an ERA of 4.35, mirroring his xERA. The Braves' core lineup, including Ronald Acuña, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley, has dominated Keller, while Michael Harris and Ha-Seong Kim have struggled. The key to success for the Braves lies in exploiting the Pirates' bullpen weakness, which has an ERA of 4.29, the lowest in the MLB. With the game set for 7:15 EDT at Truist Park, the Braves aim to capitalize on their momentum and secure a win against the Pirates.