Mathieu van der Poel's Secret Training for Tour de France: Sven Nys Reveals All (2026)

The recent Tour de Suisse has seen Mathieu van der Poel, the Dutch cycling prodigy, largely under the radar, with the exception of his impressive second-place finish in the time trial. This performance has sparked interest and speculation, particularly from Sven Nys, a renowned cyclocross legend and manager. Nys' comments highlight the intriguing aspect of van der Poel's 'silent' training regimen, which has seemingly paid dividends in the time trial.

Van der Poel's time trial prowess is a surprising development, given that it is not his primary focus. However, Nys suggests that the Alpecin - Premier Tech team has been quietly working on time trialing, and this dedication has yielded results. The time trial at the Tour de Suisse, where van der Poel challenged the yellow jersey holder, Tadej Pogacar, by a mere 0.3 seconds, is a testament to this.

The upcoming Tour de France, which begins with a team time trial in Barcelona, presents an opportunity for van der Poel to shine. The race's hilly finale and subsequent stages could suit his strengths, and with the right strategy, he might challenge for the yellow jersey. Nys' belief in Alpecin's ambitions is evident, especially after their success in last year's Tour, where they won the first two stages and both wore the yellow jersey.

The Belgian manager's optimism is further bolstered by the form of Jasper Philipsen, a sprinter who has shown tremendous performance in the Baloise Belgium Tour. Nys highlights the importance of a challenging race with climbs to bring out the best in Philipsen, and he believes that the team's strategy and individual strengths could lead to another successful Tour de France campaign.

In conclusion, the Tour de Suisse has provided a glimpse into van der Poel's potential, and Nys' insights suggest that his team's dedication and strategy could be key to success in the Tour de France. The 'silent' training regimen, as Nys describes it, has produced tangible results, and the team's ambitions are high. The question remains whether van der Poel can maintain this form and challenge for the overall victory in the upcoming Grand Tour.