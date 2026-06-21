Maths Achievement Under New Curriculum: Experts' Insights (2026)

Maths experts are sounding the alarm over the potential decline in student performance under the new maths curriculum. The concern arises from the realization that the number of children meeting the new curriculum's expectations might be even lower than initially anticipated. This is a significant issue, as it could impact the overall mathematical proficiency of New Zealand's youth.

The Curriculum Insights study, conducted by the Education Ministry, found that only a quarter of Year 3 and Year 8 students, and a third of Year 6 students, met the curriculum expectations in maths last year. However, this measurement was based on benchmarks created against a 2023 draft curriculum, not the actual curriculum used in schools. This discrepancy highlights the challenge of accurately assessing student performance.

Charles Darr from the New Zealand Council for Educational Research and Otago University revealed that the study had planned to create new benchmarks last year but abandoned the idea due to further changes in the maths curriculum. This decision underscores the complexity of aligning assessment criteria with the evolving curriculum.

Maths experts and teachers have expressed concerns about the increased difficulty of the new curriculum. They argue that the higher standards, combined with a lack of significant improvements in most children's scores, will likely result in a lower proportion of students meeting the curriculum expectations when using the new benchmarks. This prediction is supported by the fact that only Year 3 students' scores showed a statistically significant improvement compared to 2023.

Massey University professor Jodie Hunter emphasizes the importance of substantial investment in teachers and professional development, as well as the development of resources aligned with the curriculum, to improve maths achievement. She believes that without these measures, the results will likely be poorer when compared to the new curriculum.

Lisa Darragh from the University of Auckland shares a similar perspective, noting that the new curriculum is more challenging due to its increased content and memorization requirements. While teachers appreciate the curriculum's specificity, the overall structure and content have led to a significant step up in complexity.

Darragh raises a critical point about the potential negative impact on students' feelings about mathematics. She suggests that if a large percentage of students fail to meet the curriculum expectations, it might foster a sense of failure and discourage students from pursuing further mathematics studies. This could have long-term consequences for their academic journey.

The government's response to the challenge includes providing more maths resources and a shift in teaching style. However, Darragh criticizes the approach, describing it as 'death by PowerPoint', which is not an effective learning method. She argues that the focus should be on practical, engaging teaching methods that enhance student understanding.

Despite the concerns, Charles Darr acknowledges that it's not certain whether achievement against the curriculum will drop. He highlights the subtle changes in the wording of the curriculum statement, which now emphasizes what teachers should teach rather than what students should know and do. This shift in language could lead to different interpretations of curriculum expectations, further complicating the assessment process.

In conclusion, the new maths curriculum's increased difficulty and the potential for lower student performance are significant issues. Addressing these concerns requires a comprehensive approach, including teacher development, resource alignment, and a reevaluation of assessment methods to ensure a fair and effective learning environment for New Zealand's students.