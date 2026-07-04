Matias Vanhanen: The Toronto Maple Leafs' 2026 NHL Draft Steal at Pick 60? (2026)

The 2026 NHL Draft is fast approaching, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are poised to make a significant impact with their first-round pick. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the top prospect, the 60th selection in the second round could be just as crucial for the team's future. One player who has caught the eye of many experts and analysts is Matias Vanhanen, a Finnish forward who has been making waves in the WHL.

Vanhanen's performance in the WHL, particularly with the Everett Silvertips, has been nothing short of remarkable. In his first year with the team, he led in both assists and points, showcasing his exceptional playmaking abilities and goal-scoring prowess. His 87 points in the regular season, including 21 goals, put him ahead of highly touted prospects like Carter Bear and Landon DuPont, who were selected in the first round of the 2025 and 2027 drafts, respectively.

But Vanhanen's impact goes beyond just statistics. He was a pivotal part of the Silvertips' success, helping them win their first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup and secure a spot at the Memorial Cup. His performance at the tournament, where he finished second in scoring, further solidified his status as a top prospect.

What makes Vanhanen's story even more intriguing is his international background. Before joining the Silvertips, he played for HIFK's U-20 team in Finland, where he scored 17 goals and 47 points in 42 games. While he didn't register a point in five Liiga appearances, his junior success speaks for itself.

In my opinion, the Maple Leafs should strongly consider selecting Vanhanen with their second-round pick. His combination of skill, leadership, and international experience makes him an attractive prospect. However, the team must also consider the potential risks and challenges that come with drafting a player from a different league.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for Vanhanen to make an immediate impact in the NHL. His WHL success and international experience suggest that he has the skills and adaptability to succeed at the highest level. However, the team must also consider the potential for culture shock and the need for proper development and support.

From my perspective, the Maple Leafs should take a calculated risk and select Vanhanen. His potential to become a cornerstone of the team's future is too great to ignore. However, the team must also be prepared to invest in his development and provide him with the necessary support to succeed in the NHL.

In conclusion, Matias Vanhanen is a player who has the potential to make a significant impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs. His WHL success, international experience, and leadership qualities make him an attractive prospect. However, the team must also consider the potential risks and challenges that come with drafting a player from a different league. Personally, I think the Maple Leafs should take a calculated risk and select Vanhanen, but only if they are prepared to invest in his development and provide him with the necessary support to succeed in the NHL.