Matt Fitzpatrick: Playing the Best Golf of His Career? | Scottish Open Contender (2026)

Matt Fitzpatrick's recent performance at the Scottish Open has sparked a debate: is this the best golf of his career? The Sheffield-born star is making a strong case for himself as the best golfer in 2026, with three wins on the PGA Tour this year, including a playoff win against Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage. His rise from 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings to fourth is remarkable, and he's contending for the win at the Scottish Open, one shot back of the leading group.

Fitzpatrick's current form is certainly impressive. According to Data Golf's evaluation, this year's performance is the 218th best of any player since 1983, compared to his 2022 season, when he won the US Open, which is ranked 219th-best. His Strokes Gained numbers show that he's playing his best golf with his irons and around the greens, despite having his worst putting season in his entire career. This is a surprising contrast, and it raises the question: if he were putting better, how much higher could he be in the rankings?

Fitzpatrick himself believes this season is his best to date. Speaking after his second round at the Scottish Open, where he shot a 65 to get in contention, he said, 'This stretch of sort of March, February onwards to now, it’s definitely the best golf I’ve played in my career for sure.'

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between his current form and his previous success. When he won the US Open, it was his only win of the season, and going into this year, it was one of only two PGA Tour wins in his career. Now, he's increased that tally to five, and his performance this year is his best to date. This raises a deeper question: is the US Open a one-off, or is it a true indicator of his potential?

In my opinion, Fitzpatrick's current form is more than just a fluke. His consistent performance on the PGA Tour, combined with his improved putting, suggests that he's on the right track to becoming one of the best golfers in the world. However, it's important to note that the US Open is a major championship, and his success there may have been a result of a combination of factors, including his preparation and the course conditions.

From my perspective, Fitzpatrick's current form is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He's risen from 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings to fourth, and he's contending for the win at the Scottish Open. If he were to win, it would be a significant achievement and a clear indicator of his potential. However, it's also important to remember that golf is a sport of ups and downs, and his performance this year may not be sustainable. Only time will tell if this is truly the best golf of his career, but for now, he's certainly making a strong case for himself.