Matt Olson Ties Braves Franchise Record: 740 Consecutive Games! | MLB Highlights (2026)

The Braves' upcoming series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates holds a special significance for Matt Olson, who is on the cusp of tying a franchise record for consecutive games played. Olson's remarkable streak of 740 consecutive games is set to match Dale Murphy's record, showcasing his unwavering dedication and consistency. This achievement is all the more impressive considering he has not missed a game since joining the Braves ahead of the 2022 season. Olson's performance against the Pirates' starter, Bryce Elder, has been exceptional, with a .533 batting average, a home run, a double, and an RBI in just 15 at-bats. This success is in stark contrast to the Pirates' struggles against Elder, who has allowed a mere .108 batting average and a .175 on-base percentage. Olson's prowess against Elder highlights his ability to adapt and excel in various matchups. The Braves' lineup remains largely unchanged, with Drake Baldwin returning behind the plate and Dominic Smith stepping into the designated hitter spot. The team's strategy seems to be paying off, as five members of the starting lineup have double-digit career at-bats against Keller, the Pirates' right-hander. Olson's performance against Keller is particularly notable, with an 8-for-15 batting average, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. The Pirates, on the other hand, have struggled against Elder, with only one hitter, Bryan Reynolds, having double-digit at-bats against him. Reynolds' modest .182 batting average against Elder underscores the challenge the Pirates face in this series. The Braves' success against the Pirates, especially against Elder, is a testament to their strategic depth and individual talent. As the All-Star Break approaches, the team aims to build momentum and secure a series win, which would be a significant achievement given the current form of the Pirates' starting pitcher. Olson's consecutive games record is a testament to his resilience and the Braves' commitment to excellence. This achievement serves as a reminder that consistency and dedication can lead to remarkable milestones in professional sports.