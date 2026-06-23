Matty Johns' Pre-Fight Beer Session: Unveiling the King of Pre-Gaming (2026)

The story of Justin Gaethje and his father, Ray, is a fascinating one, and it's a testament to the power of family bonds and the unique culture of the UFC. In the lead-up to the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 event, Ray Gaethje, the father of the challenger, found himself in an unexpected situation. He agreed to meet up with Matty Johns, the 'king of pre gaming', just 24 hours before his son's fight, despite having no prior knowledge of the person he was meeting.

This encounter highlights the intriguing dynamics within the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Ray, a copper miner with a history of supporting his son's MMA career, was invited to drink with Matty, who is known for his pre-fight rituals and his ability to drink large quantities of beer. The fact that Ray accepted this invitation, especially given his son's high-profile fight, showcases the unique and often unpredictable nature of the MMA community.

The story also delves into the American Dream and the culture of the UFC. Justin Gaethje, the challenger, talks about the American Dream and how he plans to live it by achieving victory in his fight. This raises a deeper question about the role of culture and tradition in the world of sports, and how these elements can shape the mindset of athletes.

Furthermore, the article explores the idea of 'pre gaming' and its significance in the MMA community. Matty Johns' reputation as the 'king of pre gaming' is a fascinating aspect of the sport, and it raises questions about the rituals and traditions that surround fights. The story also touches on the lighter side of the sport, with references to mechanical bulls, punch machines, and even an American bald eagle, adding a touch of humor and whimsy to the serious business of combat sports.

In conclusion, the story of Ray and Justin Gaethje, and their unexpected meeting with Matty Johns, offers a unique insight into the world of MMA. It highlights the importance of family bonds, the culture of the sport, and the intriguing rituals that surround fights. It also serves as a reminder that even in the most serious of settings, there is always room for humor, tradition, and the unexpected.