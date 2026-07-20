Max Holloway Claps Back at Justin Gaethje’s Rematch Comments After UFC White House Win! 🔥 (2026)

Max Holloway's recent victory over Ilia Topuria at the UFC White House card has sparked discussions about his future in the lightweight division. With a potential rematch against Justin Gaethje on the horizon, Holloway's focus remains on his upcoming bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 329. However, the possibility of a rematch against Gaethje, who recently dethroned Topuria, adds an intriguing layer to Holloway's career trajectory.

Holloway's perspective on Gaethje's comments is one of cautious optimism. He acknowledges Gaethje's impressive performance against Topuria but remains pragmatic about the potential rematch. Holloway's own history with Topuria, where he suffered a loss at featherweight, provides a nuanced understanding of the dynamics at play. He questions Gaethje's interpretation of wins and losses, suggesting that his own victories, such as the one over Dustin Poirier, should be considered in the context of the overall win-loss record.

The former UFC featherweight champion expresses surprise at the public's perception of Gaethje's chances against Topuria. Holloway's insight highlights the unpredictable nature of the sport, where upsets and comebacks are common. He commends Gaethje's performance, noting his strategic approach and ability to adapt, which ultimately led to his victory.

Despite Gaethje's recent success, Holloway remains focused on his own goals. The upcoming fight with McGregor is a significant challenge, and Holloway's primary objective is to emerge victorious. The potential rematch against Gaethje, with the undisputed UFC lightweight title at stake, is a tantalizing prospect, but it is a future consideration. Holloway's immediate priority is to secure a win at UFC 329, understanding that the UFC's dynamic nature may lead to unexpected matchups.

In summary, Max Holloway's recent victory sets the stage for potential future matchups, particularly against Justin Gaethje. His pragmatic approach to Gaethje's comments and his focus on the immediate task at hand showcase his strategic mindset. As Holloway navigates the ever-evolving landscape of the UFC, his ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities will be crucial to his continued success in the lightweight division.