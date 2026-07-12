Max Martin and Shellback Sell Catalog of Taylor Swift, Weeknd Hits to HarbourView (2026)

Max Martin and Shellback, the legendary songwriting and production duo, have recently made headlines with their new partnership with HarbourView. This deal marks a significant move in the music industry, as HarbourView acquires the publisher's share of the Wolf Cousins catalog, which includes some of the biggest hits of the past three decades. The catalog boasts iconic tracks like Taylor Swift's "Style" and "Ready For It?", Ariana Grande's "Problem", The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face", Imagine Dragons' "Believer", and DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean". This acquisition is a testament to the enduring impact of Martin and Shellback's creative genius, which has shaped the sound of modern pop music.

What makes this partnership particularly intriguing is the duo's history and their role in shaping contemporary music. Martin, in particular, holds the second-most Billboard number one singles of all time, a feat that underscores his immense influence in the industry. His collaborations with Shellback have produced hits for artists like Swift, P!nk, and Usher, further solidifying their status as hitmakers. The Wolf Cousins, founded by Martin and Shellback, has fostered a collaborative environment, bringing songwriters and producers together for mentorship and creative development.

The acquisition by HarbourView highlights the company's commitment to investing in culturally relevant intellectual property and the creators behind it. Sherrese Clarke, the Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, emphasizes the importance of stewarding the legacy of this remarkable catalog. This deal not only showcases the financial value of these hits but also underscores the cultural impact and longevity of Martin and Shellback's work.

One interesting aspect of this partnership is the exclusion of the duo's earlier hits from the Wolf Cousins catalog. This decision suggests a strategic move to focus on the more recent and collaborative works, which have become synonymous with the Wolf Cousins brand. The inclusion of artists like Ilya Salmanzadeh, Tove Lo, and Ludvig Söderberg in the Wolf Cousins collective further emphasizes the collaborative nature of their creative process.

HarbourView's recent activities in the catalog acquisition space, including deals with Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, Rodney Jerkins, and Christine McVie, indicate a growing trend in the industry. The company's interest in acquiring catalogs from iconic artists and producers highlights the value of these musical assets and the potential for long-term financial gains. However, it also raises questions about the preservation and stewardship of these musical legacies.

In conclusion, the partnership between Max Martin, Shellback, and HarbourView is a significant development in the music industry. It not only celebrates the success of these hitmakers but also underscores the importance of preserving and valuing the cultural impact of their work. As HarbourView continues to acquire catalogs, the industry must reflect on the broader implications of such deals and the role they play in shaping the future of music.