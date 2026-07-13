Max Verstappen's impact on the Red Bull family goes beyond his racing prowess. Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has praised Verstappen as a 'benchmark' for young drivers, highlighting his positive influence on the entire organization. While Verstappen's on-track success is undeniable, Permane points out his exceptional qualities off the track, too.

In my opinion, Verstappen's ability to maintain a positive and professional demeanor in the face of intense media scrutiny is truly remarkable. It's not just about his racing skills; it's about his attitude and how he represents the team. This is what makes him a role model for aspiring young drivers.

Permane notes that Verstappen's presence inspires the young drivers in the Racing Bulls team. They look up to him, wanting to emulate his success and his calm, composed approach. This is a powerful motivator, as it encourages them to strive for excellence in all aspects of their craft.

What many people don't realize is that Verstappen's influence extends beyond the race track. His media appearances and public relations duties are just as important as his racing performances. Permane emphasizes that Verstappen's smile and positive attitude during these engagements are crucial for the team's image and partnerships.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Verstappen effortlessly navigates the challenging world of F1 media. He does so with grace and a smile, which is a skill that not all drivers possess. This is a valuable lesson for the young drivers, who often struggle with the public-facing aspects of the sport.

From my perspective, Verstappen's impact on the Racing Bulls team is a testament to the power of role models. He sets a high standard, not just in terms of racing, but also in terms of professionalism and public relations. This is a valuable lesson for the entire F1 community, as it highlights the importance of personal development and representation.

In conclusion, Max Verstappen's impact on the Red Bull family is profound and multifaceted. He is not just a racing champion, but also a role model for young drivers and a valuable asset for the team's public image. His influence extends far beyond the race track, making him an indispensable part of the Red Bull family.