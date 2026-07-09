Mayors Call for Adequate Funding as Great Western Highway Partial Closure Passes 100 Days (2026)

The Great Western Highway's partial closure has now entered its 100th day, and the impact on the Central West region of New South Wales is becoming increasingly dire. While the state government has offered a $3.5 million support package, local leaders are calling for more substantial assistance, arguing that the current measures are inadequate. This situation raises important questions about the resilience of regional economies and the role of infrastructure in supporting local businesses and communities.

Personally, I think the $10,000 payments for affected businesses are a drop in the ocean. In my opinion, this highlights a deeper issue: the lack of understanding and support for regional economies. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the impact on local businesses and the relatively small support package. If you take a step back and think about it, the Great Western Highway is a vital artery for the Central West, connecting it to the rest of the state and beyond. Its closure has had a ripple effect, impacting tourism, trade, and local businesses.

One thing that immediately stands out is the disparity between the support offered to businesses and the actual costs they face. The $10,000 grants are only available to a select few, and the additional $15,000 for councils is a joke. This raises a deeper question: how can we effectively support regional economies when the impact of infrastructure failures is so widespread and costly?

From my perspective, the situation in the Central West is a stark reminder of the importance of infrastructure in supporting local communities. The closure of the Great Western Highway has not only disrupted trade and tourism but has also had a psychological impact on the region. People are worried about the future, and the lack of a clear timeline for the bridge's repair is exacerbating these concerns.

What many people don't realize is that the impact of the highway's closure extends beyond the immediate financial costs. It affects the social fabric of the region, the mental health of its residents, and the long-term viability of local businesses. This is why I believe the situation should be treated as a natural disaster, unlocking more substantial funding from both state and federal governments.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between the support offered to businesses in the four locations near Hartley and the broader impact on the Central West. This highlights the need for a more holistic approach to supporting regional economies, one that considers the unique challenges and opportunities of each community. If we don't address these issues, we risk further marginalizing regional economies and exacerbating the divide between urban and rural areas.

What this really suggests is that the impact of infrastructure failures goes beyond the immediate financial costs. It affects the social fabric of the region, the mental health of its residents, and the long-term viability of local businesses. This is why I believe the situation should be treated as a natural disaster, unlocking more substantial funding from both state and federal governments. In my opinion, this is the only way to ensure that the Central West region can recover and thrive in the face of such challenges.

In conclusion, the partial closure of the Great Western Highway has had a profound impact on the Central West region, highlighting the need for more substantial support for regional economies. The situation raises important questions about the role of infrastructure in supporting local communities and the need for a more holistic approach to addressing the challenges faced by these regions. Personally, I believe that the Central West region deserves better, and I hope that the government will take action to address these issues in the coming months.