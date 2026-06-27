Mayweather vs. Zambidis Exhibition: Everything You Need to Know! (DAZN Broadcast) (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with the news that Floyd Mayweather, the legendary boxer, is making a comeback of sorts. But this time, it's not a traditional fight; it's an exhibition match against kickboxer Mike Zambidis. The event, set for June 27 in Athens, Greece, has already garnered attention, not just for the fight itself but for the intriguing circumstances surrounding it.

The Return of Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather, now 49, has been away from the ring since 2017, when he defeated Conor McGregor. His last official bout against a professional boxer was even further back, in 2015, against Andre Berto. Despite his age, Mayweather has kept himself busy with exhibitions, but his personal financial troubles have often made more headlines than his fights.

What makes this particular exhibition unique is that it's against a kickboxer, Mike Zambidis, who, at 46, is also no spring chicken. Zambidis has an impressive kickboxing record, but like Mayweather, he hasn't been an active fighter for over a decade. This match-up, then, is a fascinating blend of two aging legends from different combat sports backgrounds.

DAZN and the Fight

DAZN, the popular sports streaming service, has acquired the rights to this exhibition, which is great news for boxing fans. It means that you can catch the action without having to seek out alternative means, which is a welcome change from the often confusing and fragmented world of pay-per-view boxing events.

One interesting aspect is that this exhibition will likely not have an announced winner. It's almost as if the organizers are acknowledging that the outcome is less important than the spectacle itself. This takes some of the pressure off and allows fans to simply enjoy the skills and techniques of these two veterans.

Broader Implications

This fight also raises questions about the future of boxing and combat sports. With the ongoing financial issues surrounding Mayweather and the fact that he's scheduled to return to pro boxing in September against Manny Pacquiao, one can't help but wonder if these exhibitions are a way for boxers to stay relevant and earn some income while their careers wind down. It's a strategy that seems to be working, at least for now.

Additionally, the fact that this exhibition is taking place in Greece, giving Zambidis home advantage, adds an international flavor to the event. It's a reminder that boxing is a global sport and that these exhibitions can be a great way to showcase talent from different countries and combat sports disciplines.

Conclusion

While the outcome of this fight may not be the main event, the implications and the story behind it are fascinating. It's a unique blend of sports, a showcase of aging legends, and a glimpse into the future of combat sports. Personally, I think it's a great opportunity for fans to appreciate the skills and careers of these two athletes and to reflect on the evolving nature of boxing and its place in the sports world.