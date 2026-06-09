McTominay and Hojlund's Future at Napoli: A Major Shift After Conte's Exit (2026)

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund are set for a major change as they prepare to join Napoli following Antonio Conte's departure. The former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly agreed to take over from Conte at the Italian club, despite some fans' protests. McTominay, a standout performer in Serie A since his move to Napoli in 2024, is expected to return to the Premier League, with his fine form in Italy sparking transfer speculation. Hojlund, who joined McTominay in Italy last season, is also set to make his move to Napoli permanent. The Danish forward's move is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, with the club's new manager Allegri set to lead them into a new era. This development raises questions about the future of both players and the club's strategy, as they prepare to embark on a new chapter in their respective careers.

McTominay and Hojlund's Future at Napoli: A Major Shift After Conte's Exit (2026)
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