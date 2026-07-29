MediaCo's Executive Shakeup: Brian Fisher's Rise to President (2026)

MediaCo Holding is undergoing a significant transformation in its executive ranks, with a series of strategic appointments designed to support its long-term growth strategy. The company has promoted Brian Fisher to President, a role that will see him lead the company's day-to-day operations and execution. This move comes as part of a broader leadership restructuring, with Roberto Castro appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Interim Treasurer, and Albert Rodriguez continuing as CEO, focusing on long-term strategy and growth initiatives. These appointments are seen as crucial steps in aligning the company's leadership structure to support its growth trajectory.

Fisher's promotion is particularly notable given his extensive experience in the media industry. He previously served as Senior VP of Video Sales at MediaCo and held senior roles at companies like Estrella Media, Disney, Tribune, and McCann-Erickson. His expertise in revenue generation and video sales is expected to be a valuable asset as MediaCo continues to expand its digital and broadcasting presence. The company's New York-based brands, including urban contemporary and Spanish AC radio stations, as well as EstrellaTV, further emphasize Fisher's role in driving the company's success.

The appointments also highlight the importance of continuity and financial expertise. Castro, with his background in finance at SBS, brings a strong financial acumen to the role of Interim CFO and Treasurer. His experience in overseeing the finance organization will be crucial during the search for a permanent CFO. Additionally, Rodriguez's 24-year tenure at SBS, before joining MediaCo, underscores the importance of maintaining stability and institutional knowledge within the company's leadership.

In a statement, Rodriguez emphasized the positive momentum within MediaCo and the strategic importance of these appointments. He highlighted Fisher's leadership capabilities and Castro's financial expertise as key factors in positioning the company for future growth. Fisher, in turn, expressed his honor and enthusiasm for taking on the role of President, citing the company's strong portfolio, talented team, and clear strategic vision as driving forces behind his motivation.

The broader implications of these appointments are significant. MediaCo's focus on digital and broadcasting platforms, combined with its diverse portfolio of brands, positions it as a key player in the media industry. The company's ability to reach over 20 million people each month across various platforms further underscores its potential for growth and influence. As MediaCo continues to navigate the evolving media landscape, these strategic appointments will play a crucial role in shaping its future trajectory and success.