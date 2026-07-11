Meet Serena Abou Sefian: The Lebanese-Armenian Model Opening Fendi’s AW26 Show | Exclusive Interview (2026)

In the world of fashion, where dreams often intertwine with reality, the story of Serena Abou Sefian is a captivating narrative that unfolds beyond the glitz and glamour. Serena, a Lebanese-Armenian model, has not only graced the runways but has also broken barriers, challenging the notion that one must choose between their heritage and their aspirations.

The Journey Begins in Bourj Hammoud

Serena's tale starts in Bourj Hammoud, a place where her Armenian and Lebanese identities seamlessly merged. Growing up, she believed everyone experienced this unique blend, but as she matured, she realized the distinctiveness of her cultural background.

The Lebanese-Armenian community, a tight-knit group, provided Serena with a sense of belonging. Her early years were spent with her grandparents, where her grandmother's walks to school and her grandfather's pocket money negotiations left an indelible mark. Fashion, though always present, took a backseat to her aspirations, which initially leaned towards the attainable.

Navigating Identity and Pursuing Passions

Serena's identity, much like her cultural background, was complex. Outside her community, the simple question of 'where are you from?' often left her grappling with her Armenian and Lebanese roots. It was a journey of self-discovery, where she learned to embrace her unique position in the middle.

Her path to modeling was unexpected, sparked by a chance encounter at the gym. Despite her father's initial caution and her mother's hesitation, Serena's persuasive skills, honed since childhood, paved the way for her modeling career. Her first booking, an intense underwater shoot, set the tone for an exciting journey ahead.

The Fendi Moment: A Blend of Preparation and Timing

The opportunity to open the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2026 show was a culmination of preparation and perfect timing. Serena's callback, which she attended en route to the airport, led to an exclusive offer from the Roman house. The magnitude of the moment hit her when she heard her father's voice break over the phone.

Resilience and Representation

Serena's journey is not just about her success on the runway. It's about the resilience she embodies, a trait she attributes to her Lebanese roots. The elegance, grit, and confidence that define her character have shaped her journey, especially in an industry that demands so much.

The absence of Lebanese-Armenian models before her meant that Serena had to navigate her path independently. It's a testament to her strength and determination that she has not only made a name for herself but has also inspired others, proving that one can embrace their heritage while pursuing their dreams.

A Home Away from Home

Despite her growing international schedule, Lebanon remains Serena's anchor. It's a place where she feels at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Her story is a reminder that while opportunities may take us far, our roots always call us back.

In my opinion, Serena Abou Sefian's story is a powerful narrative of self-discovery, resilience, and the beauty of embracing one's cultural heritage. It's a story that inspires and challenges the notion that our origins limit our aspirations. Personally, I find it fascinating how her journey, from Bourj Hammoud to the Fendi runway, is a testament to the power of perseverance and the unique strengths we gain from our cultural backgrounds.