Netflix's new reality show, Calabasas Confidential, is the latest addition to the genre, and it's already making waves. This show follows a group of twenty-somethings from the high-profile city of Calabasas, known for its elite residents and the Kardashians' presence. The series is a modern-day Laguna Beach, offering a glimpse into the lives of the children of the elite and aspiring influencers as they navigate college and the real world. While the show is a perfect blend of drama and luxury, it also sheds light on the challenges faced by these young adults, from family issues to personal struggles. The cast of Calabasas Confidential is diverse, with nepo-babies, influencers, and models, each bringing their own unique story to the table. From Raine Michaels, the model and influencer, to Jodie Woods, the little sister of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner's ex-friend, the show offers a fascinating insight into the lives of the rich and famous. Preston Pippen, the sixth child of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and reality star Larsa Pippen, adds another layer of complexity to the series. Meanwhile, Suede Brooks, a well-known influencer with ties to multiple celebrities, brings a sense of glamour and intrigue to the show. The show's main villain, Dylan Wolf, adds a layer of drama and conflict, as he dates almost everyone on the cast. Jemma Durrant, one of the breakout stars of the show, works in marketing and lives at her parents' mansion, adding a sense of luxury and privilege to the series. Overall, Calabasas Confidential is a must-watch for reality TV fans, offering a unique and captivating glimpse into the lives of the elite and aspiring influencers. The show's blend of drama, luxury, and personal struggles makes it a compelling watch, and it's sure to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.
Meet the Cast of Calabasas Confidential: Netflix's New Reality Show (2026)
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