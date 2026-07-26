Meet the New Head Pupils of Knox Academy: Iris Dunbar and Amelia Macnab (2026)

Knox Academy's New Leadership: A Fresh Take on Student Governance

The selection of Iris Dunbar and Amelia Macnab as head pupils at Knox Academy marks a significant shift in the school's governance structure. This move, announced by headteacher Sue Cook, highlights a unique approach to leadership development within the student body. The process wasn't just about elections; it was a comprehensive journey involving manifesto creation and interviews, showcasing the candidates' leadership potential.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the emphasis on harnessing the leadership skills of young people. Sue Cook's statement, 'I hope we can harness their leadership skills too throughout the coming session,' suggests a forward-thinking approach to student engagement. This isn't merely about titles; it's about empowering students to take on roles that shape their educational experience.

The selection of Iris and Amelia, alongside Ben Millar, Teigan Cousins, and Olivia Kelly as depute head pupils, indicates a diverse and inclusive leadership team. This diversity is crucial for fostering a well-rounded and representative school environment. The inclusion of these students in leadership roles is a step towards a more democratic and engaging school culture.

One thing that immediately stands out is the school's commitment to transparency and fairness in the selection process. The requirement to produce manifestos and attend interviews ensures that the chosen leaders are not just popular figures but also capable of articulating their vision and addressing the needs of the student body.

What many people don't realize is the potential long-term impact of this approach. By involving students in leadership roles, Knox Academy is not just preparing them for future academic and professional success but also instilling a sense of responsibility and community engagement.

If you take a step back and think about it, this model of student governance has broader implications. It challenges traditional hierarchical structures and promotes a more egalitarian approach to leadership. This shift could inspire other educational institutions to reconsider their methods of student engagement and empowerment.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the focus on the development of leadership skills. This goes beyond the selection process and into the ongoing training and support provided to these students. By doing so, Knox Academy is not just selecting leaders but also nurturing a generation of confident and capable individuals.

What this really suggests is a paradigm shift in how we perceive student leadership. It's not just about the titles and positions but about the skills and experiences that these students gain. This approach has the potential to create a more engaged and empowered student community, one that is actively involved in shaping its own educational journey.

In conclusion, the selection of Iris Dunbar and Amelia Macnab as head pupils at Knox Academy is a significant step towards a more inclusive and engaging school culture. It challenges traditional leadership models and paves the way for a more democratic and student-centric approach to governance. This development is a testament to the school's commitment to innovation and the well-being of its students.