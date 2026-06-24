Meet the Newest Dallas Cowboys: Unlocking Potential from the UFL and Beyond (2026)

The Dallas Cowboys have made some intriguing roster moves, adding a mix of young talent and seasoned veterans. Here's a breakdown of the new players, with a focus on their unique journeys and potential impact on the team.

Denzel Mims: A Second Chance at Glory

Denzel Mims, a former second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020, is getting a second chance in the NFL. After a disappointing stint with the Jets, Mims found himself bouncing around NFL practice squads since 2022. However, his time in the UFL with the Dallas Renegades seems to have reignited his spark. Standing at 6'3" and 210 pounds, Mims possesses the physical attributes to be a valuable wide receiver. His experience in the UFL, combined with his previous draft status, suggests he could be a hidden gem for the Cowboys.

Ameer Speed: Versatility and Experience

Ameer Speed, a former sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2023, brings versatility and experience to the Cowboys' secondary. With 17 career games under his belt, Speed has proven his ability to contribute on both special teams and defense. His time with the Houston Gamblers in the UFL further showcases his dedication to improving. Standing tall at 6'3" and 215 pounds, Speed's size and athleticism make him a valuable asset in the defensive backfield.

Chris Glaser: A Familiar Face Returns

Chris Glaser, a former Virginia college player, is no stranger to the Cowboys. He previously signed with the team as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2022 and spent a brief period on their practice squad in 2023. Glaser's return to the team is interesting, given his experience in the UFL with the Columbus Aviators. Standing at 6'4" and 306 pounds, he primarily plays guard. His familiarity with the organization and UFL experience make him a valuable depth option.

Charles Snowden: The Experienced Edge Rusher

Charles Snowden is the wild card of these signings. With 18 games started and 4.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the Raiders, Snowden brings much-needed experience to the Cowboys' edge rusher position. His time at Virginia and subsequent NFL journey showcase his ability to contribute on the field. Snowden's presence adds depth and competition at a crucial position, making him a key addition to the team's defensive line.

These roster moves demonstrate the Cowboys' strategic approach to building a competitive team. By tapping into the UFL and adding experienced players, they are creating a dynamic and versatile roster. As the team prepares for training camp, these new additions will undoubtedly bring excitement and competition, shaping the future of the Dallas Cowboys.