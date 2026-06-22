Meet the Spurs Nuns: How Prayer and Basketball Unite a Community | NBA Finals Special (2026)

The 'Spurs Nuns' are a group of Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco who have a unique and heartwarming relationship with the San Antonio Spurs NBA team. This story began decades ago when some retired sisters, native Texans, and big Spurs fans, would watch games on TV or listen on the radio, even while hospitalized. They cheered for all players and coach Gregg Popovich, sometimes scolding him for bad behavior in a nice way. This led to a mutual relationship where the sisters' support and prayers are appreciated by the team, and the team embraces the sisters as a fan group. The sisters' mission to serve the poor and young aligns with the team's values, providing an avenue to connect with the youth. The relationship has been beneficial, with the sisters receiving donations and the team enjoying the sisters' presence at games. The story highlights the power of community and the unexpected ways people can connect and support each other. It's a beautiful example of how sports can bring people together and create meaningful relationships.

Meet the Spurs Nuns: How Prayer and Basketball Unite a Community | NBA Finals Special (2026)
Top Articles
Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Anniversary: Bob Iger Reflects on Success Amid China's Economic Slowdown
Unraveling the Mystery: Plant Hormones and Their Impact on Mammalian Health
Experience the Magic of S.S. Badger's Overnight Lake Michigan Adventure
Latest Posts
GICs in TFSAs & RRSPs: Are They Worth It? | Transfer Fees & Tax Optimization Explained
Real Madrid's €60m Transfer Demand: Nico Paz's Como Decision Causes Stir
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 6748

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.