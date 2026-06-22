Meet the Spurs Nuns: How Prayer and Basketball Unite a Community | NBA Finals Special (2026)

The 'Spurs Nuns' are a group of Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco who have a unique and heartwarming relationship with the San Antonio Spurs NBA team. This story began decades ago when some retired sisters, native Texans, and big Spurs fans, would watch games on TV or listen on the radio, even while hospitalized. They cheered for all players and coach Gregg Popovich, sometimes scolding him for bad behavior in a nice way. This led to a mutual relationship where the sisters' support and prayers are appreciated by the team, and the team embraces the sisters as a fan group. The sisters' mission to serve the poor and young aligns with the team's values, providing an avenue to connect with the youth. The relationship has been beneficial, with the sisters receiving donations and the team enjoying the sisters' presence at games. The story highlights the power of community and the unexpected ways people can connect and support each other. It's a beautiful example of how sports can bring people together and create meaningful relationships.